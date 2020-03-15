Coronavirus: SAARC leaders’ video conference today; US extends travel ban to UK, Ireland
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Friday proposed that the leadership of SAARC nations ‘chalk out a strong strategy’ to fight COVID-19.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today convene a meeting of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation leaders on the coronavirus pandemic over a video conference at 5 pm. The leaders of the seven countries will discuss the number of coronavirus cases in the subcontinent, different measures taken to stop the spread of the virus, and other treatment methods.
In India, the health ministry has so far confirmed 84 cases. The country reported its second death from the virus on Friday.
Meanwhile, United States extended the European travel ban to include the United Kingdom and Ireland to try to slow the spread of the pandemic. President Donald Trump tested negative for the coronavirus.
The coronavirus has now infected 142,649 people globally and affected 135 countries, areas or territories, according to the World Health Organisation’s latest update. Over 5,000 people have died across the world so far.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046.
Live updates
8.43 am: Three suspected coronavirus patients who were quarantined left a government hospital in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district on Saturday evening without informing anybody, police say, according to PTI. Two of them returned by late night, while search is on for the third.
8.37 am: China reports 16 new imported cases and only four new domestic cases of the COVID-19 on Sunday, according to AFP. The imported cases were the highest in over a week, and now total 111. Regions outside the Hubei province have reported no new domestic cases for the third day in a row. Ten more patients have died, all in Wuhan, taking the toll in mainland China to 3,199.
8.28 am: A flight with 234 Indians has arrived in India, says Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar. It has 131 students and 103 pilgrims.
8.20 am: A total of 211 Indian students and seven “compassionate cases” are on board an Air India flight that departed from Milan in Italy, the Indian embassy says.
7.40 am: On Saturday, the Telangana government banned public meetings, seminars, workshops, rallies, exhibitions, cultural events and other public gatherings. Cinema halls, pubs, membership clubs and bars will also remain closed, ANI reports. All educational institutions, including coaching centres, will also remain closed till March 31. Board exams will be go on as scheduled.
7.25 am: Panjab University has decided to suspend personal contact programmes in teaching departments, regional centres, institutes, and affiliated colleges in Punjab and Chandigarh till March 31, ANI reports.
7.23 am: The Maharashtra government has issues The Maharashtra COVID-19 Regulations, 2020 under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, which empowers certain officers to issue orders for surveillance, prevention, control and treatment, ANI reports.
7.22 am: Meanwhile, Spain has banned people from leaving their home except to go to work, visit a doctor or buy essential supplies, reports AFP. So far, 183 people have died because of COVID-19.
7.20 am: Begona Gomez, the wife of Spanish Prime minister Pedro Sanchez, has tested positive for coronavirus, reports Reuters. Both of them are doing well, and are at their official residence following the new measures introduced by the health authorities, says the government.
7.13 am: Vice President Mike Pence says the US is extending travel ban to Britain and Ireland to try to slow the spread of a pandemic, reports AFP. He adds that Americans should reconsider non-essential travel, and that Trump administration was also considering domestic travel restrictions.
“Americans in the UK or Ireland can come home,” says Pence. “Legal residents can come home.”
7.10 am: United States President Donald Trump has tested negative for coronavirus, says his physician Sean Conley, reports AFP. “This evening I received confirmation that the test is negative,” Conley adds. “One week after having dinner with the Brazilian delegation at Mar-a-Lago, the president remains symptom-free.”
The test came days after Trump stood next to a Brazilian official who was tested positive for the virus.
7 am: Here are the top updates from Saturday:
- The health ministry said there are 84 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India. Over 4,000 people have been put under surveillance. The Centre also decided to treat coronavirus as a notified disaster for the purpose of providing assistance under the State Disaster Response Fund.
- The Padma Award ceremonies have been postponed due to coronavirus outbreak.
- Spain reported 1,500 new cases. Easter processions in the country have been cancelled.
- Iran announced a significant jump in its toll. A total of 611 people have succumbed to the virus.