The big news: Governor orders trust vote for MP government on Monday, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: SAARC nations will hold a video conference to discuss COVID-19 today, and GST Council raised the tax rates on mobile phones to 18%.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Kamal Nath government to face floor test in Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Monday: The governor ordered the trust vote hours after the Assembly Speaker accepted the resignations of six former ministers from the House.
- PM Narendra Modi to lead India in video conference of SAARC nations on coronavirus tomorrow: The number of confirmed cases in India rose to 84, said the health ministry while the Centre has decided to treat coronavirus as a notified disaster.
- Mobile phones to get costlier as GST Council increases tax rates to from 12% to 18%: It also decided to extend the deadline for filing of GST9R and GSTR9C for the year 2019-’20 till June 30 from the original date of March 31.
- Ghulam Nabi Azad meets Farooq Abdullah, demands release of all detained political leaders in J&K: Abdullah was seen standing next to Azad but did not speak to the media.
- Police arrest five more men in connection with IB officer Ankit Sharma’s murder: While four of the accused arrested are from Chand Bagh, the fifth person is from Mustafabad in North East Delhi.
- On Jyotiraditya Scindia’s exit, Digvijaya Singh says ‘hunger for power’ more important than ideology: Scindia’s exit from the Congress and the subsequent resignation of MLAs loyal to him triggered a political crisis in Madhya Pradesh.
- Vistara bans Kunal Kamra for heckling Arnab Goswami on IndiGo flight in January: The comedian has been banned by Air India, GoAir, Indigo and SpiceJet.
- Rains, hail storms lash Delhi; lead to traffic congestion in areas: The minimum temperature settled a notch above the season’s average of 16.4 degrees Celsius.
- Centre says restrictions on withdrawals from crisis-hit Yes Bank will be removed in three working days: Meanwhile, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank pledged to invest in the crisis-ridden private lender.
- Excise duty on petrol, diesel hiked by Rs 3 amid falling oil prices: The government also raised the road cess on the two fuels by Rs 1 each, to Rs 10.