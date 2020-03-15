A look at the headlines right now:

Kamal Nath government to face floor test in Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Monday: The governor ordered the trust vote hours after the Assembly Speaker accepted the resignations of six former ministers from the House. PM Narendra Modi to lead India in video conference of SAARC nations on coronavirus tomorrow: The number of confirmed cases in India rose to 84, said the health ministry while the Centre has decided to treat coronavirus as a notified disaster.

Mobile phones to get costlier as GST Council increases tax rates to from 12% to 18%: It also decided to extend the deadline for filing of GST9R and GSTR9C for the year 2019-’20 till June 30 from the original date of March 31.

Ghulam Nabi Azad meets Farooq Abdullah, demands release of all detained political leaders in J&K: Abdullah was seen standing next to Azad but did not speak to the media. Police arrest five more men in connection with IB officer Ankit Sharma’s murder: While four of the accused arrested are from Chand Bagh, the fifth person is from Mustafabad in North East Delhi. On Jyotiraditya Scindia’s exit, Digvijaya Singh says ‘hunger for power’ more important than ideology: Scindia’s exit from the Congress and the subsequent resignation of MLAs loyal to him triggered a political crisis in Madhya Pradesh. Vistara bans Kunal Kamra for heckling Arnab Goswami on IndiGo flight in January: The comedian has been banned by Air India, GoAir, Indigo and SpiceJet. Rains, hail storms lash Delhi; lead to traffic congestion in areas: The minimum temperature settled a notch above the season’s average of 16.4 degrees Celsius.

Centre says restrictions on withdrawals from crisis-hit Yes Bank will be removed in three working days: Meanwhile, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank pledged to invest in the crisis-ridden private lender. Excise duty on petrol, diesel hiked by Rs 3 amid falling oil prices: The government also raised the road cess on the two fuels by Rs 1 each, to Rs 10.