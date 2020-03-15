The number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday rose to 107, including foreign visitors, even as the Centre and state governments boost measures to combat it. India has reported that two people have been killed after contracting the virus so far – one in Karnataka on Thursday, and the other the following day in Delhi.

As of Sunday afternoon, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of positive coronavirus cases at 31, followed by Kerala with 22, and Uttar Pradesh with 11 cases. Three people each have been cured and discharged in Kerala and Uttar Pradesh, two in Delhi and one in Telangana.

Courtesy: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Follow live updates on coronavirus here.

Also read:

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police have issued an order banning tours that involve a group of people travelling together to a foreign or domestic location and organised by private operators, ANI reported. “However, should anyone, including private tour operators, need to travel under exceptional circumstances, they may do so after seeking permission from the office of the Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai,” the order read.

India has decided to treat coronavirus as a notified disaster for the purpose of providing assistance under the State Disaster Response Fund. Masks and hand sanitisers were declared essential commodities under the Essential Commodities Act up to June 30. Under the Act, the state governments can ask manufactures to increase their production capacity of the items to smoothen the supply chain.