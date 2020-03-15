The big news: Modi proposes SAARC emergency fund to tackle COVID-19 cases, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Four terrorists were killed in Anantnag, and Farooq Abdullah urged all J&K parties to unite and seek the release of detainees.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Narendra Modi proposes COVID-19 emergency fund for SAARC nations, offers $10 million: ‘Prepare but don’t panic’ is our mantra, Modi told the SAARC leaders. On Sunday, 107 cases were confirmed in India. Maharashtra and Kerala reported the highest numbers. Nearly 500 Indians stranded in severely-hit Italy and Iran were brought back.
- Three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists, one from Hizbul killed in encounter in Anantnag, say police: The police had launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Dialgam area.
- J&K parties must unite to bring back those detained in prisons outside state, says Farooq Abdullah: The National Conference added that it was essential to exchange ‘free and frank’ political opinions to review the changes in J&K since August.
- In Gujarat, four Congress MLAs resign Assembly ahead of Rajya Sabha elections: The four legislators submitted their resignations on Saturday, and they were accepted by the Speaker.
- Kamal Nath government to face floor test in Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Monday: Congress moved its MLAs back to Bhopal from Jaipur. Meanwhile, the Assembly Speaker accepted the resignations of six former ministers from the House.
- Petrol prices cut by 12 paise a litre, diesel by 14 paise, a day after hike in excise duty: The price of petrol in Delhi is Rs 69.75 per litre, while diesel dropped to Rs 62.44. Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the increase.
- Kerala man self-quarantines after returning from Qatar, misses father’s funeral: Doha-based photographer Lino Abel also received praise from Kerala chief minister who said it was an example of ‘exemplary courage and social commitment’.
- Statement condemning Sitharaman’s attack on SBI chief withdrawn by bank association: In a purported audio clip, the finance minister was heard rebuking Rajnish Kumar, telling him that SBI was ‘heartless’ and ‘inefficient’.
- British tourist in Kerala slips out of coronavirus quarantine, offloaded just before flight takeoff: Health officials tracked down the man after his test results came out to be positive.
- Mobile phones to get costlier as GST Council increases tax rates to from 12% to 18%: It also decided to extend the deadline for filing of GST9R and GSTR9C for the year 2019-’20 till June 30 from the original date of March 31.