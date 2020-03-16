Coronavirus: Number of cases in India spikes to 110, Italy reports 368 deaths in a single day
The Centre brought back 53 stranded Indians from Iran, the worst-affected country in West Asia.
The total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 110 on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Meanwhile, 368 people died in Italy, the country second worst-hit by the virus. The toll in Italy has now crossed 1,900.
India also brought back 53 stranded citizens from Iran, the worst-affected country in West Asia. Of these, 52 are students and one is a teacher, Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar said.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046.
Live updates
9.22 am: The daughter of a 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi in Karnataka, who was India’s first fatality from coronavirus, tests positive for the illness, reports The Indian Express. “She is already admitted in the Kalaburagi district hospital and her health condition is stable,” says Karnataka Health Commissioner Pankaj Pandey. “Three other contacts of P6 are declared negative. The contacts have been traced and containment measures have been initiated.”
9.20 am: Sensex opens 1,000 points lower at 33,103, Nifty at 9,588 amid fears of coronavirus spread globally.
9.15 am: Many hospitals in Delhi are not testing people with no foreign travel history despite having coronavirus symptoms, reports NDTV. “The disease is primarily reported in individuals with travel history to affected countries or close contacts of positive cases,” according to the Indian Council of Medical Research guidelines. “Therefore, all individuals need not be tested.”
Health officials have denied that India has experienced any community transmission of the coronavirus. However, details of the travel and contact history of many patients has not been released by the government.
9.12 am: In China, the National Health Commission says the country reported 16 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Sunday, down from 20 a day earlier, according to Reuters. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in China so far to 80,860 and the toll from the pandemic reached 3,213.
9.08 am: A separate tally by Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking cases reported by the World Health Organisation and additional sources, estimates that number of coronavirus cases may now be around 169,387, with over 6,000 deaths.
9.05 am: Guatemala confirms its first fatality from coronavirus, reports Reuters. The victim was a 85-year-old man who had recently returned from Madrid without showing signs of illness.
9 am: There are 5,746 virus-linked deaths globally and the number of confirmed cases is 153,648, according to the World Health Organisation’s latest update.
8.10 am: As many as 20 passengers of a Dubai-bound Emirates flight have been offloaded at Kochi airport on Sunday shortly before takeoff after a Britisher among them tested positive for COVID-19, NDTV reports. The man had boarded the flight along with 19 others who were holidaying in the hill station of Munnar in Kerala and was under quarantine. However, he did not inform the airport authorities about this.
8.05 am: A spike in the number of deaths from the coronavirus in Spain and Italy has pushed the global toll above 6,000, AFP reports. Over 1,900 deaths have been reported in Italy till Sunday, the second worst-hit country after China.
8.01 am: As many as 368 people have died in Italy on Sunday, the highest single-day death toll, AFP reports. Political leaders have warned of a shortage of hospital beds and artificial respirators. The Vatican has cancelled its Easter Week celebrations in response to the crisis.
7.59 am: The number of novel coronavirus cases in India has risen to 110, with Maharashtra reporting the highest number followed by Kerala. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proposed the setting up of an emergency fund by member countries of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation.
The government has suspended travel and registration of pilgrims to the Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib through the corridor from midnight on Sunday.
7.55 am: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that the fourth batch of 53 Indians has arrived in India from Tehran and Shiraz in Iran. Of the 53, 52 are students and one is a teacher. “Fourth batch of 53 Indians - 52 students and a teacher - has arrived from Tehran and Shiraz, #Iran,” Jaishankar has tweeted. “With this, a total of 389 Indians have returned to India from Iran. Thank the efforts of the team @India_in_Iran and Iranian authorities.”
7.51 am: Some housing societies in Mumbai are taking extraordinary measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic, The Indian Express reports. For example, the Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens’ Association has arranged for digital thermometers to check non-residents entering the building. They have also hand sanitisers at the entrance of the building, and outsiders are not allowed in without washing their hands.
7.48 am: Two Italian tourists to Rajasthan who were administered anti-HIV drugs for their coronavirus have tested negative for the disease, The Indian Express reports. “They have tested negative twice, they are coronavirus free,” Rajasthan Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh says.
7.47 am: More than half of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra have either visited Dubai or remained in close contact with the infected cases, The Indian Express reports. Maharashtra has recorded 33 Covid-19 cases, of which 18 have a travel history to Dubai. However, the United Arab Emirates is not on the list of high-risk countries issued by the Indian government.
7.45 am: Here are the top updates from Sunday:
- Leaders of the member nations of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation discussed the situation on video conference called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Modi proposed the creation of a COVID-19 emergency fund and said India can initially offer $10 million.
- Pakistan representatives at the SAARC video conference sought the immediate lifting of the lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir to ensure that people receive appropriate medical care.
- The number of cases in India rose to 107, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
- Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy lashed out at the State Election Commission for postponing local body elections, claiming it was working at the behest of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.
- The Islamic State terrorist group issued a travel advisory for its operatives to stay away from coronavirus-affected Europe, calling it the “land of the epidemic”.
- Iran announced that the toll has risen to 724, with the deaths of 113 people in a single day.