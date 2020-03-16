The big news: Modi proposes coronavirus fund as India reports 110 cases, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh is likely to face floor test today, and the Bhim Army chief launched his political party.
A look at headlines right now:
- Number of coronavirus cases in India spikes to 110, Italy reports 368 deaths in a single day: The Centre brought back 53 stranded Indians from Iran, the worst-affected country in West Asia.
- Kamal Nath government to face floor test in Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Monday: Congress moved its MLAs back to Bhopal from Jaipur. Meanwhile, the Assembly Speaker accepted the resignations of six former ministers from the House.
- Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad launches political party: The party flag is a white band between two blue strips, with Azad Samaj Party written in the middle.
- US Federal Reserve announces drastic measures, cuts interest rates to almost zero: President Donald Trump, who has been critical of the central bank in the past, praised the move.
- In Gujarat, four Congress MLAs resign from Assembly ahead of Rajya Sabha elections: The four legislators submitted their resignations on Saturday, and they were accepted by the Speaker
- J&K parties must unite to bring back those detained in prisons outside state, says Farooq Abdullah: The National Conference added that it was essential to exchange ‘free and frank’ political opinions to review the changes in J&K since August.
- Petrol prices cut by 12 paise a litre, diesel by 14 paise, a day after hike in excise duty: The price of petrol in Delhi is Rs 69.75 per litre, while diesel dropped to Rs 62.44. Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the increase.
- Statement condemning Sitharaman’s attack on SBI chief withdrawn by bank association: In a purported audio clip, the finance minister was heard rebuking Rajnish Kumar, telling him that SBI was ‘heartless’ and ‘inefficient’.
- Three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists, one from Hizbul killed in encounter in Anantnag, say police: The police had launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Dialgam area.
- Kerala man self-quarantines after returning from Qatar, misses father’s funeral: Doha-based photographer Lino Abel also received praise from Kerala chief minister who said it was an example of ‘exemplary courage and social commitment’.