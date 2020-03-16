Top news: Sensex plunges over 2,000 points, Nifty below 9,400 amid coronavirus scare
The Nifty and the Sensex were down around 5% on Monday as global markets continued to remain volatile amid the coronavirus scare. The Sensex lost over 2,000 points this morning while the Nifty has broken below the 9,500 mark.
Odisha reported its first positive case of coronavirus in the state. The patient has a travel history to Italy, the second most heavily affected country by the pandemic in the world after China.
The Madhya Pradesh Assembly Secretariat did not mention holding of a floor test on Monday in the List of Business it issued on Sunday night. Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon had ordered a floor test last week after 19 MLAs sent their resignations to him.
Indian markets decline over 5% in early trade on US Fed cutting interest rates amid COVID-19 fears
Stock market volatility, brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, continued on Monday, with both the Sensex and the Nifty trading over 5% down in early morning trade. At 9.50 am, the BSE Sensex was trading 2,001.64 points (5.87%) lower at 32,101.84. The National Stock Exchange Nifty was 538.80 points (5.69%) down at 9,416.40.
The Indian markets responded to the United States Federal Reserve slashing key interest rates to almost 0%. On the Nifty, all sectoral indices traded in red on Monday morning, Mint reported.
Madhya Pradesh: No clarity yet on floor test today for Kamal Nath-led Congress government
Coronavirus: Number of cases in India spikes to 110, Italy reports 368 deaths in a single day
The total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 110 on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Meanwhile, 368 people died in Italy, the country second worst-hit by the virus. The toll in Italy has now crossed 1,900.
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad launches political party
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Sunday launched his political party – the Azad Samaj Party – reported PTI. The launch coincided with the 86th birth anniversary of Bahujan Samaj Party founder and Dalit leader Kanshi Ram.
Fuel prices: Rahul Gandhi hits out at Centre, PM Narendra Modi over excise duty increase
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Centre decided to increase excise duty on petrol and diesel. The former Congress chief’s criticism came on the day petrol prices were reduced by 12 paise and diesel by 14 paise per litre, a day after special excise duty on the fuel was increased.
Coronavirus: Modi proposes COVID-19 emergency fund for SAARC nations, offers $10 million
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday proposed to set up a COVID-19 emergency fund for South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation nations to help tackle the spread of the virus, and said India can initially offer $10 million. Modi had on Friday called on the other seven SAARC nations – Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka – to chalk out a strategy to fight the pandemic.