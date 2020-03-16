Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday asked the government details of the top 50 wilful defaulters in India, The Hindu reported. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi alleged that he had not received any answer from Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman about the topic.

In response, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said that the Central Information Commission’s website lists the names of all wilful defaulters.

However, an uproar began after Gandhi alleged that he was not allowed to ask a second supplementary question to his question on wilful defaulters, PTI reported. The protests came after Speaker Om Birla announced the end of the Question Hour at noon. Congress MPs staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha.

The Lok Sabha is scheduled to discuss the Appropriation Bill, 2020, and the Appropriation (No 2) Bill, 2020.

Rajya Sabha

In the Rajya Sabha, MPs held a discussion on the coronavirus pandemic. Over 6,000 people have died and 1.6 lakh infected globally over the past two months.

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien demonstrated how to wash one’s hands. When reprimanded by Chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu, O’Brien folded his hands and continued his speech.

Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav suggested that a screening facility be installed at the Parliament gates. All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam legislator SR Balasubramoniyan asked the government if it was willing to adjourn the remainder of the Budget Session from Tuesday.

Biju Janata Dal MP Sasmit Patra said coronavirus testing facilities in the country need improvement. He also suggested a sensitisation session for legislators.

Naidu asked the government to consider waiving ticket cancellation charges levied by railways and airlines in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Following discussions on a variety of other topics, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm.

Bills likely to be taken up in the Rajya Sabha for discussion are the Central Sanskrit Universities Bill, 2019, National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2019, and National Commission for Homeopathy Bill, 2019.