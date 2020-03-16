The big news: India bans passengers from 33 countries as cases rise to 114, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Kamal Nath was told to prove majority in MP Assembly tomorrow, and Yes Bank services will resume on Wednesday evening.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India’s COVID-19 count rises to 114 cases as all states tighten restrictions to tackle crisis: India decided to stop entry of passengers from EU, Turkey and UK from March 18. Chhattisgarh, meanwhile, asked the Centre to expand testing facilities and do individual screening. Delhi banned the gatherings of over 50 people, including protests but excluding weddings. P Chidambaram, meanwhile, claimed states were ahead of the Centre in the fight against the pandemic.
- Governor orders Kamal Nath to prove majority in Madhya Pradesh Assembly tomorrow: Lalji Tandon told the chief minister that if there was no floor test, it would be assumed that the Congress government lacked majority. Earlier in the day, after the Assembly was adjourned till March 26, the BJP moved the Supreme Court seeking floor test within 12 hours.
- Troubled lender Yes Bank to resume all services from 6 pm on Wednesday: The bank’s shares rose 45.2% during the day to Rs 37.10 on the BSE. Earlier on Monday, Anil Ambani was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in money laundering case.
- SC rejects Gautam Navlakha, Anand Teltumbde’s anticipatory bail petitions in Bhima Koregaon case: Earlier this month, the top court had extended the interim protection from arrest granted to the activists.
- Wholesale inflation declined to 2.26% in February, shows government data: Month on month, prices of potato showed a decline of 20.48%, and those of onion by 41.05%.
- SC rejects 2012 Delhi gangrape convict’s petition seeking legal options all over again: Mukesh Singh had alleged that his former lawyer had acted against his interests. Ahead of the convicts’ hanging, families sought permission for euthanasia.
- Telangana Assembly passes resolution against amended Citizenship Act, NPR and NRC: The Telangana Assembly is the only state legislature to pass a resolution against all the three.
- Kerala nun rape accused former bishop Franco Mulakkal’s bail plea rejected by trial court: The advocate appearing for Mulakkal said he will move the High Court against the trial court’s order.
- HC issues notices to Centre, AAP government, police in plea to preserve CCTV footage of Delhi violence: A bench comprising Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar listed the matter for further hearing on March 27.
- Two Uttar Pradesh Congress workers arrested for posters against Adityanath in Lucknow: The posters alleged that the chief minister is one of the main accused in the Gorakhpur riots, as well as in five other serious cases.