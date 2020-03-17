Coronavirus: Cases in India rise to 125; Philippines shuts financial markets
The Centre on Tuesday said the number of coronavirus cases has risen to 125. India has declared a countrywide lockdown of schools, colleges, gyms and swimming pools. After a meeting of a Group of Ministers, the government advised that people avoid non-essential travel and employees of private companies work from home.
The novel coronavirus has infected 175,536 people, and killed 7,007 worldwide, according to an estimate from John Hopkins University, which is tracking cases reported by the World Health Organization and additional sources. China has the highest number of fatalities at 3,213, followed by Italy with 2,158 deaths and almost 28,000 cases.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
10.03 am: Odisha government makes it mandatory for foreign travellers to register their names on return to the state, reports PTI. This should be done within 24 hours of arrival with basic details and phone numbers, says Chief Secretary AK Tripathy. They will be required to be in home quarantine for 14 days. The foreign returnees will be given an incentive of Rs 15,000.
9.52 am: Air India pilots seek urgent financial aid from the government citing their Covid-19 duties, reports Hindustan Times. Indian Aviation Guild and the Indian Commercial Pilots Association tell Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri that coronavirus has wreaked havoc across the globe. “During this time, Air India employees have gone above and beyond to get our countrymen back from Covid-19-affected countries worldwide,” the pilots’ bodies say in the joint letter. “On one hand the cabinet has openly praised the recent efforts of Air Indians and the national carrier but on the other, the government has not infused any funds. Our fundamental right to wages for work already done is being flouted time and again.”
9.47 am: ISKCON temple in Juhu, Mumbai, cancels all events and Sunday festivals till March 31, reports News18.
9.37 am: Total number of confirmed cases in India is now 125, says Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Of these 103 are Indians and 22 are foreigners.
9.35 am: Actor Kristofer Hivju, who played Tormund Giantsbane on HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’, tests positive for coronavirus.
9.27 am: Stock markets continue to slump. Sensex down 530.55 points at 30,859.52; Nifty50 is currently at 9,079.
9.23 am: K Vijayraghavan, the principal scientific adviser to the Indian government, seeks suggestions from the public.
9.18 am: Nivedita Gupta, senior scientist in charge of viral diseases at the Indian Council for Medical Research, says India’s testing capacity is close to 6,000 tests per day. “We have 1.5 lakh test kits and have ordered 1 million,” she tells The Indian Express. “Right now our inclusion criteria is only symptomatic travelers and symptomatic contacts of lab-confirmed infected. Today, we have revised it to include health workers too. In addition, for surveillance purposes, we are testing at each of our 51 testing sites, 10 samples per week of severe acute respiratory illness pneumonia patients as well as influenza-like illness patients who are not very sick.”
9.15 am: The World Health Organization calls on all countries to boost their testing programmes, reports Reuters. “We have a simple message to all countries – test, test, test,” says WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. He calls the pandemic “the defining global health crisis of our time”. He adds: “All countries should be able to test all suspected cases, they cannot fight this pandemic blindfolded.”
9.12 am: NCP leader Sharad Pawar writes a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to bring back Indians from Uzebekistan, reports News18.
9.10 am: Countries around Latin America tighten restrictions. Peru deploys military personnel on the streets, Costa Rica and Colombia close their borders.
9.03 am: The Philippine Stock Exchange closes indefinitely – the first market shutdowns worldwide in response to the coronavirus, reports Bloomberg. Authorities cites risks to the safety of traders.
8.56 am: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issues guidelines on use of masks by public.
8.54 am: The two news cases in Karnataka are a 20 year-old woman with travel history to the UK and a 60 year-old person who was in touch with the deceased Kalaburagi patient, according to ANI.
8.50 am: A man with suspected coronavirus, who escaped from the isolation ward of a hospital in Uttarakhand’s Roorkee, has been brought back to the facility, reports Hindustan Times.
8.49 am: Francisco Garcia, a 21-year-old Spanish football coach, dies from coronavirus, reports Hindustan Times. “From Atletico Cotada Alta we want to express our deepest condolences to the family, friends and relatives of our coach Francisco Garcia who has left us, unfortunately, unfortunately, today,” reads the club statement. Garcia was suffering from leukemia
8.47 am: Pune’s Shaniwar Wada Fort temporarily closed for public.
8.46 am: The Taj Mahal will be closed to visitors from today, says the Tourism Ministry.
7.59 am: The Maharashtra government begins marking those who have been medically advised to self-quarantine with a stamp in indelible ink, reports The Indian Express. The words “Home Quarantine” will be stamped on the left hand in a bid to ensure they isolate themselves for 14 days.
7.54 am: Karnataka Health Department confirms two new cases of COVID-19, reports ANI. A total of 10 positive cases have been reported from the state so far.
7.39 am: San Francisco Mayor London Breed issues a “remain-in-place” order, asking residents to stay at home, reports AFP. The order will come into effect from Tuesday and will remain in force until April 7.
7.37 am: Germany and France impose stringent new measures to limit social contact, reports BBC. French President Emmanuel Macron announces an enforced lockdown. He says that the European Union’s external borders would be closed to travellers from Tuesday. “We’re in a health war,” Macron adds.
In Germany, most non-grocery shops and venues have been asked to shut down. Chancellor Angela Merkel bans religious services and asks people to cancel any domestic or foreign holiday travel.
7.31 am: Tom Hanks has been released from the Australian hospital where he was in isolation, but his wife Rita Wilson remains hospitalised, health officials tell AFP. The country has so far confirmed nearly 400 cases of coronavirus, with five deaths.
7.28: British actor Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus. In a video on Monday, Elba says he had no symptoms yet but was quarantining. “It sucks,” the actor says said in a clip.
7.20 am: The first human trial to evaluate a vaccine against the new coronavirus begins in Seattle, reports AFP. The vaccine is called mRNA-1273. It has been developed by US National Institutes of Health scientists and collaborators at biotechnology company Moderna in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “The open-label trial will enroll 45 healthy adult volunteers ages 18 to 55 years over approximately 6 weeks,” the NIH says. “The first participant received the investigational vaccine today.”
However, the vaccine may be available only after 12-18 months once it has passed trial phases.
7.15 am: Here are the top developments from Monday
- India on Monday prohibited entry to travellers from all 27 European Union nations, four European Free Trade Association member nations, United Kingdom, and Turkey between March 18 and March 31. The Union Ministry of Health has updated its novel coronavirus figures, adding four new cases to the country’s total, which is now 114 with one new case in Kerala, Ladakh, Odisha, and Jammu and Kashmir.
- The Reserve Bank of India on Monday said that India’s economy will be susceptible to the coronavirus pandemic’s effects that would be triggered after a “synchronised slowdown in global growth”. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said this would also have an impact on the growth momentum in the country.
- At least three states in the North East – Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim – prohibited entry to domestic tourists on Monday in an attempt to contain the outbreak of coronavirus in the region. Earlier this month, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, and Sikkim had barred the entry to foreign visitors as a preventive step.
- The Chhattisgarh government on Monday wrote to the Centre seeking the expansion of testing facilities for the novel coronavirus pandemic in the country, to reduce the spread of the infection.State Health Minister TS Singh Deo asked authorities to primarily expand the criteria for testing, allow more centres to carry out screening and to further provide the necessary number of testing kits.
- The Delhi government on Monday banned gatherings of more than 50 persons – including ongoing protests – till March 31 in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak. Gyms, nightclubs and spas will also remain closed till that date, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced at a press conference.Weddings will be exempted from the ban for now, but Kejriwal urged people to postpone them if possible. Shopping malls must be disinfected daily, the government said.