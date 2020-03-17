The big news: India tightens lockdown as coronavirus cases continue to rise, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh has been asked to take floor test today, and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi was nominated to Rajya Sabha.
A look at the headlines right now:
- US begins human trial of coronavirus vaccine as global toll crosses 7,000; India under lockdown: Sikkim, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh banned entry of domestic tourists while India decided to stop entry of passengers from EU, Turkey and UK from March 18. Chhattisgarh, meanwhile, asked the Centre to expand testing facilities and do individual screening. Delhi banned the gatherings of over 50 people, including protests but excluding weddings. P Chidambaram, meanwhile, claimed states were ahead of the Centre in the fight against the pandemic.
- Kamal Nath says he is ready for no-trust vote as governor orders floor test by Tuesday: Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will hear the petition of 10 BJP leaders.
- Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi nominated to Rajya Sabha by President Kovind: Gogoi assumed office as Chief Justice of India on October 3, 2018, and retired on November 17, 2019.
- Wholesale inflation declined to 2.26% in February, shows government data: Month on month, prices of potato showed a decline of 20.48%, and those of onion by 41.05%.
- SC rejects Gautam Navlakha, Anand Teltumbde’s anticipatory bail petitions in Bhima Koregaon case: Earlier this month, the top court had extended the interim protection from arrest granted to the activists.
- Troubled lender Yes Bank to resume all services from 6 pm on Wednesday: The bank’s shares rose 45.2% during the day to Rs 37.10 on the BSE. Earlier on Monday, Anil Ambani was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in money laundering case.
- Telangana Assembly passes resolution against amended Citizenship Act, NPR and NRC: The Telangana Assembly is the only state legislature to pass a resolution against all the three.
- HC issues notices to Centre, AAP government, police in plea to preserve CCTV footage of Delhi violence: A bench comprising Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar listed the matter for further hearing on March 27.
- Kerala nun rape accused former bishop Franco Mulakkal’s bail plea rejected by trial court: The advocate appearing for Mulakkal said he will move the High Court against the trial court’s order.
- SC rejects 2012 Delhi gangrape convict’s petition seeking legal options all over again: Mukesh Singh had alleged that his former lawyer had acted against his interests. Ahead of the convicts’ hanging, families sought permission for euthanasia.