Top news: Two more test positive for coronavirus in Karnataka, global number crosses 1.75 lakh
The biggest stories of the day.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 125 with at least two people testing positive in Karnataka on Tuesday. The country has imposed several restrictions to contain the spread of the virus, and issued advisories for the general population.
Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has claimed his party can prove majority in the state Assembly, hours after the governor ordered a floor test by Tuesday. The state has been going through political turmoil after former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia’s exit from the party, followed by resignations of at least 22 MLAs.
Live updates
Coronavirus: Maharashtra government begins stamping people in home quarantine
The Maharashtra government on Monday started marking all those who have been asked to self-isolate themselves for 14 days over COVID-19 with a stamp in indelible ink, which says “home quarantined”. The state health ministry has so far confirmed 32 coronavirus cases – highest in India.
Coronavirus: Cases in India rise to 125; Philippines shuts financial markets
The Centre on Tuesday said the number of coronavirus cases has risen to 125. India has declared a countrywide lockdown of schools, colleges, gyms and swimming pools. After a meeting of a Group of Ministers, the government advised that people avoid non-essential travel and employees of private companies work from home.
MP crisis: Kamal Nath says he is ready for no-trust vote as governor orders floor test by Tuesday
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said he had the numbers to prove the majority of the Congress government hours after the governor ordered a floor test by Tuesday. “Those who claim that we don’t have a majority should move a no-confidence motion against my government to get the floor test done,” Nath told reporters outside Raj Bhavan after meeting the governor on Monday. “I told the governor that we are ready for everything as per constitutional provisions, rules and procedures.”
Coronavirus: Sikkim, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh ban entry of domestic tourists
At least three states in the North East – Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim – prohibited entry to domestic tourists on Monday in an attempt to contain the outbreak of coronavirus in the region. Earlier this month, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, and Sikkim had barred the entry to foreign visitors as a preventive step. India has confirmed that 114 people have been infected with the virus in the country so far.
COVID-19: India to stop entry of everyone coming from EU, Turkey and UK from March 18
India on Monday announced that passengers from all 27 European Union countries, all four European Free Trade Association member nations, Turkey and the United Kingdom cannot enter India between March 18 and March 31. This was part of the Indian government’s latest travel advisory issued on Monday amid the growing coronavirus pandemic.