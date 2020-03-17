India reported its third death from coronavirus on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. The patient was a 64-year-old who died in

Mumbai’s Kasturba hospital, ANI reported.

The health ministry has so far confirmed 36 coronavirus cases in Maharashtra – the highest in India.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is expected to issue a formal statement on the death soon.

A 76-year-old man from Karnataka was the first person to die from the virus in India. The man’s samples were sent for testing last week after he died following his return from Saudi Arabia. Following this, a 68-year-old woman who had tested positive for COVID-19 in Delhi died on March 13.

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said there were 125 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in India.