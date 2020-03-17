Retired Supreme Court judge Madan B Lokur has criticised the nomination of his former colleague and ex-Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to the Rajya Sabha, saying that the decision redefines the “independence, impartiality and integrity” of the judiciary, The Indian Express reported on Tuesday.

Gogoi was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday – just four months after he retired as chief justice on November 17, 2019.

“There has been speculation for some time now about what honorific Justice Gogoi would get,” Lokur told the newspaper. “So, in that sense the nomination is not surprising, but what is surprising is that it came so soon.”

The former top court judge added: “This redefines the independence, impartiality and integrity of the judiciary. Has the last bastion fallen?”

Political leaders from across parties echoed Lokur’s view. Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha said Gogoi’s acceptance of the Rajya Sabha nomination will do “incalculable damage” to the judiciary.

“I hope ex-CJI [chief justice of India] Ranjan Gogoi would have the good sense to say ‘NO’ to the offer of Rajya Sabha seat to him,” he wrote on Twitter. “Otherwise he will cause incalculable damage to the reputation of the judiciary.”

Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury noted that Gogoi had himself said last year that post-retirement appointments are detrimental to the independence of the judiciary.

“Shri Ranjan Gogoi had himself said last year that there’s a strong viewpoint that post-retirement appointments is a scar on independence of judiciary,” he tweeted. “What must one make of a govt [government] that does this, after appointing another ex-Chief Justice as the governor of a state?”

Yechury was referring to P Sathasivam, who was the governor of Kerala from 2014 to 2019. His appointment came five months after he retired as chief justice of India.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi wondered if Gogoi’s nomination was an instance of “quid pro quo”. Owaisi was apparently referring to some key verdicts delivered by Gogoi’s benches during his tenure that had been favourable to the government.

Is it “quid pro quo”?

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said Gogoi’s nomination signalled a “sad day for democracy and the justice system”. He said it was a “bad precedent”, and “attacks the theory of separation of powers between the executive, legislature and the judiciary”. He also called it a “sinister design to blatantly hijack independence of judiciary”.

Days before his retirement, Gogoi had presided over proceedings in the Ayodhya land dispute case. A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court headed by him unanimously decided to allot the disputed Ayodhya plot to a trust that will oversee the construction of a Ram temple. The bench also ruled that a separate five-acre plot be allotted in Ayodhya for the construction of a mosque.

During his tenure as chief justice, Gogoi was accused of sexual harassment by a woman who had earlier worked as a junior court assistant at the Supreme Court. He had denied the allegations at a special hearing he himself called on April 20. Gogoi had said he did not “deem it appropriate” to reply to the allegations, but claimed they were part of a “bigger plot”, possibly one to “deactivate the office of the CJI”.