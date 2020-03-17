Union minister V Muraleedharan has gone into self-quarantine in Delhi after it emerged that he came in contact with a doctor who has since tested positive for the novel coronavirus, ANI reported. The minister of state for external affairs, however, tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Muraleedharan attended a meeting at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology in Thiruvananthapuram on March 14. The meeting was also attended by several senior doctors and senior administrative officials. On March 15, tests confirmed that one of the doctors, who had returned from Spain, was positive for COVID-19, according to The News Minute.

The doctor reached Thiruvananthapuram on March 2 and worked in the hospital for 10 days before testing positive. Fifteen medical staff including doctors, nurses and technical staff of the hospital, are being observed as they had come in contact with him. Additionally, over 100 passengers who flew with the doctor to Kerala are also being observed for symptoms.

Muraleedharan went on self-quarantine as a preventive measure, even though he reportedly does not have any symptoms. He also did not attend the Bharatiya Janata Party Parliamentary meeting in Delhi on Tuesday.

The Union Health Ministry has confirmed 24 coronavirus cases in Kerala, including two foreigners. The number also includes three patients who were discharged last month after their recovery.