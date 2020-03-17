A special National Investigation Agency court on Tuesday granted bail to Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti leader Akhil Gogoi, Pratidin Time reported. He was arrested by the agency in December for his alleged role in the protests in Assam against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Gogoi was placed under preventive arrest on December 12 for protesting against the amendments to the Citizenship Act. He had staged a sit-in protest outside the Jorhat deputy commissioner’s office, following which he was arrested. The NIA said that Gogoi has been booked for “waging a war against the nation”, conspiracy and rioting.

Three days later, the NIA booked the anti-corruption and Right to Information activist under the amended Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. The amended Unlawful Activities Prevention Act empowers the central government to designate an individual as a “terrorist” if he or she is found to be committing, preparing for, promoting, or being involved in an act of terrorism. The Centre can also designate an individual as a terrorist through a notification in the official gazette. Gogoi could be the first person to be tried under the amended Act.