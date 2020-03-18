Coronavirus: Health ministry suggests anti-HIV drugs for some cases; West Bengal man tests positive
The COVID-19 disease has infected 1,97,121 people, and 7,916 have died so far.
West Bengal reported its first confirmed case of the virus after an 18-year-old with a travel history to the United Kingdom tested positive, a state health official said. The Union Health Ministry has recommended using anti-HIV drug combinations on a case-to-case basis, depending upon the seriousness of a patient’s condition.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India has gone up to 137, and three people have died after being infected, the health ministry confirmed on Tuesday.
India has extended its ban on flights from foreign countries, adding Afghanistan, Philippines and Malaysia to the list. The ban will be in force till March 31. On Monday, it prohibited travelling to India from 27 European Union countries, all four European Free Trade Association member nations, Turkey and the United Kingdom.
The COVID-19 disease has infected 1,97,121 people, and 7,916 have been killed because of it, according to an estimate from John Hopkins University, which is live-tracking cases reported by the World Health Organization and additional sources.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
Live updates
9.17 am: BJP MP Suresh Prabhu has kept himself under isolation at his residence for the next 14 days, as a precautionary step even after testing negative. He recently returned from a trip to Saudi Arabia to attend the Second Sherpas’ Meeting on March 10, reports ANI.
9.12 am: In Maharashtra, Pune’s District Magistrate Naval Kishore Ram says, according to ANI: “One more person has tested positive for coronavirus in Pune. The person has travel history to France and Netherlands. Total number of positive cases reaches 18 in Pune and 42 in Maharashtra.”
8.20 am: In Hyderabad, 66 premises, including coaching centers, schools, gyms, and bars sealed for violating state government order of closure till 31st March, reports ANI. Bonthu Rammohan, the mayor of Greater Hyderabad says: “18 special teams have been constituted for daily inspections.”
8.15 am: President of Pune Restaurants & Hoteliers Association G Shetty says: “Hotels in the city to remain closed till March 20. Police requested us to halt operations, it is also our moral duty. There are 850 hotels in the city, in which around 25,000 people work.”
8.10 am: Indian students and other passengers stranded in Kuala Lumpur will be evacuated, says Foreign Minister S Jaishankar. “Appreciate the difficult situation of Indian students and other passengers waiting in transit at Kuala Lumpur airport,” he tweets. “We have now approved Air Asia flights for you to Delhi and Vizag. These are tough times and you should understand the precautions. Please contact the airline.”
8.05 am: “We are doing all that is possible within our limited resources, despite the current lock-down, to support and assist more than 300 Indian students in Rome and nearby areas,” says Embassy of India in Italy. “Their swab tests have been taken over the weekend and reports are awaited.”
8.03 am: The World Health Organisation has praised India’s methods of tackling the coronavirus, reports NDTV. “I think the commitment of the Indian government from the top level – the Prime Minister’s office himself – has been enormous, very impressive,” said Henk Bekedam, the WHO Representative to India. “This is one of the reasons why India is doing very well.”
8 am: The Union Ministry of Health has suggested using anti-HIV drug combinations Lopinavir and Ritonavir on a cases-to-case basis after a review of the severity of a case, reports PTI. The drugs have been recommended for patients above the age of 60.
Here are the updates from Tuesday:
- The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 137, and one more death was reported, taking the toll to three. The deceased was an elderly man from Ghatkopar suburb of Mumbai.
- India has extended its ban on flights from foreign countries, adding Afghanistan, Philippines and Malaysia to the list. The ban will be in force till March 31.
- At least 254 Indian pilgrims stranded in Iran have tested positive for COVID-19, tests conducted by a group of Indian doctors sent to the country have revealed. Scroll.in is in possession of the list of all 254 pilgrims who have tested positive.
- Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan told the Rajya Sabha that 54,000 people across the country are being kept under community surveillance with the help of healthcare workers.
- The Indian Council of Medical Research appealed to all private laboratories to offer testing for the coronavirus free of cost.
- The central government advised all its departments and ministries to install thermal scanners and set up mandatory sanitiser dispensers at the entry of their buildings to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
- A doctor in Karnataka, who treated the first patient to die from the novel coronavirus in India, has tested positive for the virus.
- The World Health Organization said bold measures were needed from European countries, as the continent was now the “epicentre” of the new pandemic.