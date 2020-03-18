The big news: Centre allows anti-HIV drugs for high-risk COVID-19 patients, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Congress’ Digvijaya Singh was taken into preventive arrest in Bengaluru, and the Centre said CAA was not within the scope of judicial review.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Health ministry suggests anti-HIV drugs for some coronavirus cases; West Bengal man tests positive: ICMR appealed to all private labs to offer COVID-19 testing free of cost, at least 254 Indian pilgrims stranded in Iran have tested positive for COVID-19. The Centre has asked government offices to set up thermal scanners and suspend visitor passes, the doctor of the first Indian patient who died tested positive in Karnataka, Union minister V Muraleedharan went on self-quarantine, but tested negative, Rahul Gandhi again criticised the government, and stock markets continued to spiral downhill amid the continuing panic.
- Congress’ Digvijaya Singh in preventive custody in Bengaluru after his sit-in protest: Singh claimed Congresss MLAs were being held hostage in a hotel in Bengaluru, where he sat in protest, and were not being allowed to contact him.
- Centre files response in SC, says CAA passed by Parliament not within scope of judicial review: The government was responding to petitions challenging the validity of the controversial law. After Kerala, Rajasthan challenged the validity of Citizenship Amendment Act in Supreme Court on Monday.
- Ranjan Gogoi says will reveal why he accepted Rajya Sabha nomination after taking oath: The former chief justice of India said his presence in Parliament will be ‘an opportunity to project the views of the judiciary before the legislative’. Former SC judges and Opposition parties condemned the nomination, and called it a ‘sad day for judiciary’.
- Centre makes it compulsory for all private and government facilities to notify coronavirus cases: The government said alerts for all suspected COVID-19 cases should be made to the district authorities.
- SC grants women naval officers permanent commission, says there cannot be gender discrimination: The Supreme Court also granted pension benefits to women officers in the Navy who have retired and not been granted permanent commission.
- Assam activist Akhil Gogoi granted bail by NIA court: Gogoi was arrested by the agency in December for his alleged role in the protests in Assam against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
- Forced to enter Jamia Millia Islamia University to rescue innocent students, say Delhi Police: In an action taken report, the police claimed a mob strategically went inside the campus and used the university premises as a cover.
- 2012 gangrape convict files another petition, claims he wasn’t in Delhi when crime took place: Mukesh Singh’s petition was rejected by the court.
- Kanpur lawyer charged with sedition for calling Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath a terrorist: The lawyer, identified as Abdul Hannan, was sent to jail after being produced before a court.