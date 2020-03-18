Top news: Amid MP crisis, Congress’ Digvijaya Singh detained in Bengaluru, announces hunger strike
The biggest stories of the day.
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh was on Wednesday placed under preventive custody after he sat in protest outside a hotel in Bengaluru, Karnataka, where rebel Madhya Pradesh MLAs are staying. He has reportedly been taken to Amruthahalli police station in Bengaluru. Singh told reporters that he was on a hunger strike.
The central government has made it mandatory for all hospitals, including government and private, and independent medical practitioners to notify suspected COVID-19 cases to the district authorities. The number of positive coronavirus cases in India rose to 147 on Wednesday.
Live updates
MP crisis: Congress’ Digvijaya Singh in preventive custody in Bengaluru after his sit-in protest
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh was on Wednesday placed under preventive custody after he sat in protest outside a hotel in Bengaluru, Karnataka, where rebel Madhya Pradesh MLAs are staying, reported NDTV. At least 19 Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs are allegedly holed up in a hotel in Bengaluru, even as the state government teeters on the brink of collapse. Karnataka is a state ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Coronavirus: 147 confirmed cases in India, one more person tests positive in Pune
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India has gone up to 147, and three people have died after being infected, the health ministry confirmed on Tuesday.
India has extended its ban on flights from foreign countries, adding Afghanistan, Philippines and Malaysia to the list. The ban will be in force till March 31. On Monday, it prohibited travelling to India from 27 European Union countries, all four European Free Trade Association member nations, Turkey and the United Kingdom.
Coronavirus: Centre makes it compulsory for all private and government facilities to notify cases
The central government has made it mandatory for all hospitals, including government and private, and independent medical practitioners to notify suspected COVID-19 cases to the district authorities. The number of positive coronavirus cases in India rose to 137 on Tuesday, and one more death was reported, taking the toll to three.
Narendra Modi praises Bangladesh freedom fighter Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, hails Delhi-Dhaka ties
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that India and Bangladesh have scripted a “golden chapter of bilateral ties” and “given new dimension and direction to their partnership” due to the increasing trust between the two countries. Modi made the remark in a video message to mark the birth centenary celebrations of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, one of the founding fathers of Bangladesh and a freedom fighter in the 1971 war.
India’s institutions are under ‘great threat’, says former Vice President Hamid Ansari
Former Vice President Hamid Ansari said on Tuesday that a “very dangerous” process was underway in India, as the country’s institutions were under “great threat” and the principles on which the Constitution’s Preamble was drafted were being “thrown out”, PTI reported. Ansari said Indians are living in very difficult times, and it was important to act now because if this continues, it would be “too late to wake up”.
CAA: Centre files response in SC, says law passed by Parliament not within scope of judicial review
The Centre told the Supreme Court on Tuesday that the Citizenship Amendment Act does not affect the “legal, democratic and secular” rights of any citizens, and that the law passed by Parliament may not be “within the scope of judicial review”, Bar and Bench reported.
“Matters concerning the sovereign plenary of the Parliament, especially in regard to citizenship, cannot be questioned before the court by way of a public interest petition,” the government said, responding to petitions challenging the validity of the citizenship law.