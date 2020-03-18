MP crisis: Governor has no business ordering floor test in middle of the night, Congress tells SC
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh went to Bengaluru early on Wednesday to meet his party’s MLAs but was detained by the police.
The Supreme Court is currently hearing a petition filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party seeking a floor test for the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh. The state has been in a political crisis, with a collapse imminent for the Congress government, after 22 of its MLAs resigned last week.
The Congress has alleged that the BJP has abducted many of its MLAs in a hotel in Bengaluru. Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh went to Bengaluru early on Wednesday but was detained by police.
Live updates
1.20 pm: The rebel Congress MLAs in Bengaluru write to Karnataka’s police chief, requesting that no Congress leader be allowed to meet them to ensure that there is no threat to their life and security, ANI reports.
1.18 pm: Justice DY Chandrachud tells Rohatgi that the Speaker has to accept the resignations first and satisfy himself.
1.16 pm: Mukul Rohatgi, arguing for the Centre, says the Congress was responsible for “the mass murder of democracy” in 1975, Bar and Bench reports. “It is absurd that it’s being argued that hold bye-election and then floor test can be held,” he says. “This is not a case of defection. This is a case of resignation and here are people who have resigned and the duty of holding bye-election is that of the Election Commission, not Supreme Court.”
Rohatgi says the governor is the constitutional head of the state and it is his primary duty to ensure that the state functions in accordance with the Constitution. He says the 22 MLAs have said that they do not want to be with the Congress. “They have rejected to be under the banner of the party,” he argues. “Then what should happen?”
The counsel seeks an immediate floor test in the Assembly, and says the Kamal Nath government cannot continue for a single day as it lost majority, PTI reports.
1.14 pm: Highlights of arguments by Dushyant Dave, who appeared for Congress MLAs:
- “A very stable government had been functioning for 18 months,” Dave told the bench, alleging that the BJP was trying to destabilise the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had openly envisaged his vision of a “Congress-free India”. The chief minister and the Congress are concerned about the well-being of the missing MLAs, said Dave, according to Bar and Bench.
- Dave asked if a floor test can be ordered in the absence of MLAs in a parliamentary democracy. It was the BJP who produced the MLAs’ resignation letters, he said. Dave said the authenticity of the resignation letters needs to be verified by the Speaker. “The question today is about destroying the principles of democracy by using muscle and money power and Supreme Court will never allow it,” he told the bench.
- Dave told the bench it should not entertain the matter. “Tomorrow the party will abduct MLAs from states it does not have majority in and come to Supreme Court and say Supreme Court is bound by floor test,” he said. He added a Constitution bench should decide the matter so that such acts do not happen again.
- The counsel told the bench that Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon does not represent the BJP and was expected to be neutral. “Governor said that he is confident that the Congress has lost majority,” Dave argued, claiming that the governor was overriding the Speaker. He said the governor had “no business issuing missives in the middle of the night”, and was nobody to decide on a floor test.
- Dave sought the deferment of trust vote till bye-elections are held for the vacated Assembly seats, PTI reports.
12.40 pm: A Congress delegation will meet Governor Lalji Tandon at 1.45 pm, ANI reports.
12.35 pm: The Congress’ lawyer tells the bench that the governor had no business to send messages at night asking the chief minister or the Speaker to hold a floor test, PTI reports.
12.31 pm: The Congress claims that the BJP leaders going to the Assembly Speaker’s home on Holi to give him the resignations of 19 MLAs shows their complicity, PTI reports. The party claims the BJP has used force and may invariably destroy democratic principles.
12.30 pm: The Supreme Court is hearing the BJP’s plea to hold a floor test in the Assembly.
The Congress’ counsel tells the bench that a probe is needed on the resignation letters of rebel MLAs submitted by BJP leaders to the Assembly Speaker, PTI reports. The party alleges that the resignations were extracted by force and coercion, and the MLAs did not act as per their free will.
The Congress claims the rebel MLAs were taken away in chartered flights and have been incommunicado in the resort that was arranged by the BJP.
12.01 pm: Chief Minister Kamal Nath, when asked if he will go to meet the Congress MLAs in Bengaluru hotel, tells reporters that he will if the need arises.
11.30 am: Digvijaya Singh, DK Shivakumar and Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma reach police commissioner’s office in Bengaluru, ANI reports.
11 am: Detained Congress leaders, including Digvijaya Singh, are being taken out of Amruthahalli police station, ANI reports. He says, “I don’t know where am I being taken. I should have been allowed to meet my MLAs. I am a law-abiding citizen.”
9.15 am: Digvijaya Singh has been taken to Amruthahalli police station in Bengaluru, ANI reports.
9.10 am: Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar tells ANI that the BJP government in the state is misusing its power. “We have our own political strategy, we know how to handle the situation,” he says. “He’s [Digvijaya Singh] not alone here. I’m here. I know how to support him. But I don’t want to create a law and order situation in Karnataka.”
9 am: Earlier on Wednesday, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh reached Bengaluru and was placed under preventive arrest as he sat on a sit-in protest outside the hotel where rebel Congress MLAs are allegedly holed up, ANI reports.
“I am a Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh, voting is scheduled for March 26,” Singh told ANI. “My MLAs have been kept here, they want to speak to me, their phones have been snatched, police is not letting me speak to them saying there is a security threat to MLAs.”
11 am: Until early last week, the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, which was formed in late 2018, had the support of 121 MLAs in the 230-seat Assembly – 114 MLAs of the Congress, and the rest being from the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, and some Independents.
However, the resignations of as many as 22 Congress MLAs on March 10 have made the government’s collapse imminent. The BJP has 107 MLAs, while two seats are vacant. The story so far:
- Long-time Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party on March 10, and was followed by 22 Congress MLAs loyal to him, who also sent their resignations.
- On Saturday, Governor Lalji Tandon ordered a floor test to be held in the Assembly on Monday, March 16. However, Speaker NP Prajapati on Monday adjourned the Assembly without a floor test till March 26 as a preventive step to contain the coronavirus.
- On March 16 evening, the governor warned the chief minister that if the state government “fails to prove majority in the floor test on March 17, it would be deemed that your government is not in majority”.
- Meanwhile, BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, along with nine other BJP MLAs, moved the Supreme Court, seeking that a vote of confidence be held in the state Assembly. On Tuesday, the top court had issued notice to Nath and his government.
- Chief Minister Kamal Nath has urged Tandon not to hold the floor test as Congress MLAs are being held “captive” in Bengaluru. On Friday, Nath met the governor and told him that the BJP had indulged in “horse-trading” of legislators and had held 19 of them captive.