Seven Indonesian citizens have tested positive for coronavirus in Telangana on Wednesday, reported The News Minute on Wednesday. The state’s Directorate of Public Health said the seven were travelling together on the same train with the fifth patient in the state. Once the Union health ministry confirms the new cases, the total number from the state will go up to 13.

The Telangana government said that all seven patients have been in isolation since March 16 and tested positive on March 18. Six of the seven came to India for “religious activity”, the state administration’s statement said.

The fifth patient from the state, an Indonesian citizen, identified in Karimnagar district, reached via train from Delhi on March 13. He was travelling in coach S9 of Andhra Pradesh Sampark Kranti (train number 12708), and disembarked at Ramagundam. Three Indians accompanied him at Karimnagar. Telangana’s health officials said the foreign visitors had come to attend a religious event, and were staying at a mosque.

The state’s health department said they had traced all those who travelled on the train with the fifth patient. Telangana’s Health Minister Eatala Rajender claimed they had also identified those who came in contact with this Indonesian citizen at Karimnagar and Ramagundam.

Earlier on Wednesday, a 21-year-old from Scotland was found to be positive in the state, reported India Today.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao appealed to people to be alert after the Indonesians tested positive. “Since coronavirus is spreading through those coming from abroad, all those coming from foreign countries should undergo tests,” Rao’s office said in a statement, according to IANS. “People should also be on alert and inform the authorities about those coming from abroad. People should also take measures for their personal health.” Rao is expected to conduct a meeting with top officials on Thursday.

Telanagana has already announced that all educational institutions will be shut till March 31, and cinema halls, bars, pubs will be closed for a week from March 14.