COVID-19: With 475 deaths, Italy reports highest single-day toll; China has no new local infection
In India, the number of positive cases in India stood at 151 with three patients being killed so far. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Thursday at 8 pm to talk about steps being taken against the coronavirus pandemic.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
Live updates
7.49 am: A 23-year-old woman has tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh. She has travel history to the United Kingdom, reports ANI.
7.41 am: The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination board exams have not been postponed, and will be conducted according to schedule, says the board’s Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon, according to PTI.
7.40 am: Goa government to start stamping passengers’ hands after they arrive at Dabolim airport if they are advised to undergo home quarantine, reports PTI.
7.35 am: Man suspected of coronavirus commits suicide by jumping off Safdarjung Hospital building in Delhi, reports PTI, citing unidentified police officials.
7.32 am: Italy has reported 475 new deaths from coronavirus on Wednesday, reports AFP. This is the highest single-day toll of any country since the outbreak began.
7.30 am: China reports no new local infections for the first time since the virus cropped up in the country’s Hubei province’s Wuhan city, reports The New York Times.
Here is what happened on Wednesday:
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he will address the nation on Thursday at 8 pm to talk about steps being taken against the coronavirus pandemic. It was announced at a review meeting that Modi chaired on Wednesday evening.
- The Ministry of Human Resource Development has instructed the Central Board of Secondary Education and all other educational institutions in the country to postpone exams till March 31.
- Amid coronavirus outbreak, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights sought a report from the district magistrate of South East Delhi about the ongoing protest at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh locality.
- Deutsche Bank economists predicted there will be a severe global recession this year due to the coronavirus outbreak, leading to the biggest plunge in gross domestic product since the aftermath of World War II.
- At least 255 Indians were infected with the novel coronavirus in Iran and the total number of Indians with the virus abroad is 276, the Ministry of External Affairs said.
- The Supreme Court asked states and Union Territories to provide information on how students were being provided their mid-day meals when most of them are shut due to the coronavirus pandemic.
- In the Rajya Sabha, Opposition MPs demanded that the government postpone the ongoing Budget session.