Top news: Stock markets crash once again as coronavirus cases in India spike
The Sensex plummeted over 2,000 points and the Nifty50 gave up the 7,900-level in opening session on Thursday as the coronavirus scare continued to rattle markets.
Live updates
Delhi: Suspected coronavirus patient taken for tests dies by suicide at Safdarjung Hospital
A man suspected of being infected with the novel coronavirus died after he jumped off the seventh floor of Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday, reported PTI, citing the police. The number of cases in India rose to 169, of whom 15 have been cured and three have died, says the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation at 8 pm to talk about the measures being taken to fight the pandemic.
2012 gangrape: Three convicts approach Delhi court against execution; Tihar, police to respond
Three of the four death-row convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape case moved a court on Wednesday asking for a stay on their execution, saying that the second mercy plea of one them has been pending, reported PTI. The convicts – Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma and Pawan Gupta – are scheduled to be hanged at Tihar Jail in Delhi on March 20 at 5.30 am. Mukesh Singh is the fourth convict.
NRC is a ‘necessary exercise’, Modi government tells SC, after months of playing it down
The Modi government on Tuesday said the National Register of Citizens is a “necessary exercise” for any sovereign country and it would have to carry it out as per the dictates of Indian law. The government made the submissions in an affidavit to the Supreme Court as its response to a batch of petitions challenging the Citizenship Amendment Act.
COVID-19: Cases in India rise to 169; Tamil Nadu’s 2nd patient raises community transmission fears
The number of patients infected by COVID-19 in India so far rose to 169 on Thursday, of whom 14 have been cured and three have died. The Kashmir Valley reported its first case on Wednesday, while Tamil Nadu reported a new case, which is a patient who reportedly has no foreign travel history.
Coronavirus: Seven Indonesians on pilgrimage in Telangana test positive, says state health ministry
Seven Indonesian citizens have tested positive for coronavirus in Telangana on Wednesday, reported The News Minute on Wednesday. The state’s Directorate of Public Health said the seven were travelling together on the same train with the fifth patient in the state. Once the Union health ministry confirms the new cases, the total number from the state will go up to 13.
PM Narendra Modi to address the nation today at 8 pm on measures to combat coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Thursday at 8 pm to talk about steps being taken against the coronavirus pandemic. It was announced at a review meeting that Modi chaired on Wednesday evening. As of Wednesday, the number of positive cases in India stood at 169. Three patients have died so far.
Coronavirus: CBSE postpones board exams following Centre’s directive
The Ministry of Human Resource Development on Wednesday directed the Central Board of Secondary Education and all other educational institutions in the country to postpone exams till March 31 due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Rajya Sabha elections: 37 candidates from 10 states elected unopposed
Thirty seven ruling and Opposition party candidates were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Elections to the remaining seats in the Upper House will be held in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat on March 26. The deadline for the withdrawal of nomination for 55 Rajya Sabha seats spread over 17 states ended on Wednesday.