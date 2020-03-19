A look at the headlines right now:

PM Modi calls for ‘janata curfew’ on Sunday, urges citizens to isolate themselves to fight coronavirus: Modi announced that a task force led by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address the impact of COVID-19 on the economy and monitor the situation. Meanwhile, the Centre suspended all international flights to land in India from March 22 for a week. SC orders trust vote in Madhya Pradesh Assembly by 5 pm on Friday: The court also ordered that the proceedings must be video recorded and may also be live streamed. Delhi court dismisses 2012 gangrape case convicts’ plea seeking stay of execution: Meanwhile, the Supreme Court dismissed a petition filed by Mukesh Singh, claiming that the trial was vitiated on account of concealment of evidence. ‘They will welcome me soon’, says Ranjan Gogoi on Opposition MPs’ protest during Rajya Sabha oath: Opposition leaders walked out from the Upper House as the former chief justice took oath. Farooq Abdullah asks Modi to restore high-speed internet in Kashmir amid coronavirus fears: Abdullah claimed the livelihoods of people and students’ education in Kashmir has already taken a hit since Article 370 was revoked in August. Coronavirus toll in India rises to four as 72-year-old man dies in Punjab: The man had come to India from Germany two weeks ago. Allahabad HC issues notice to UP in plea against recovery for property damage during CAA protests: The court described the ordinance as ‘arbitrary in its very nature’ while passing the order. Delhi bans gathering of more than 20 persons, says no eating out till March 31 to prevent COVID-19: However, home delivery and takeaway services at restaurants will continue to be available in the Capital. BMC orders shops to remain shut on alternate days in several Mumbai localities to avoid spread of coronavirus: The municipal corporation also announced that people who fail to comply with the orders will be punished under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. Anil Ambani appears before Enforcement Directorate in money laundering case against Yes Bank founder: Ambani’s statement will reportedly be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.