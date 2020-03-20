Asha Devi, the mother of the gangrape victim, thanked the judiciary and government after the four convicts are hanged on Friday morning. “Finally they have been hanged, it was a long struggle,” she told ANI. “Today, we got justice, this day is dedicated to the daughters of the country. I thank the judiciary and government.”

The four death-row convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape and murder case were hanged to death at the Tihar Jail at 5.30 am, seven years after the crime, which had led to massive protests across the nation. Death warrants for the convicts – Mukesh Singh, Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma and Pawan Gupta – had been issued for the fourth time as they had taken turns to file multiple petitions in the last few months in an attempt to escape the death penalty. Even two hours before the hanging, the convicts had moved the Supreme Court.

Singh, Thakur, Sharma, Gupta and two others – a juvenile who was released after spending three years in a juvenile detention centre, and main accused Ram Singh who died in prison – raped and brutally assaulted a 23-year-old physiotherapy student in Delhi on December 16, 2012. Weeks later, on December 29, the woman died at a hospital in Singapore. Her death led to several protests and more conversation about crimes against women. It also led to some changes in law.

Devi said her wait for justice was painful and agonising. “We will continue our fight for justice for India’s daughters,” she told PTI. She added that she hugged her daughter’s photograph and told her that she finally got justice.

“We appeal for observing this day as Nirbhaya Nyay Diwas [day of justice],” said the woman’s father. He added that people across cities and small towns and villages are celebrating the execution.

#WATCH Asha Devi, mother of 2012 Delhi gang rape victim shows victory sign & hugs her sister Sunita Devi and lawyer Seema Kushwaha. pic.twitter.com/rskapVJR13 — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2020

Delhi: People celebrate & distribute sweets outside Tihar jail where four 2012 Delhi gang-rape case convicts were hanged at 5:30 am today. pic.twitter.com/TepyocII5t — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2020

Delhi: People, including women rights activist Yogita Bhayana celebrate & distribute sweets outside Tihar jail where four 2012 Delhi gang-rape case convicts were hanged at 5:30 am today. https://t.co/UzgNQgeGoV pic.twitter.com/ffS56YpFt9 — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2020

The victim’s parents have repeatedly expressed their unhappiness at the executions being delayed. The first death warrant was issued for January 22, and then postponed to February 1 because of the mercy pleas filed by two of the convicts. After this, they were scheduled to be hanged at Tihar Jail in Delhi on March 3, but another mercy plea led to a postponement.

All four convicts had filed multiple petitions over the last few months in an attempt to stall their hanging. Their mercy petitions were rejected by President Kovind.