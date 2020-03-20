Coronavirus: Toll in Italy surpasses China; Modi calls for resolve and restraint
In his address to the nation, Modi warned against panic buying and asked people to observe a ‘janata curfew’ on Sunday between 7 am and 9 pm.
The toll in Italy surpassed that in China, where the novel coronavirus originated last year, on Thursday after 427 people died in a day. The toll in Italy stands at 3,405 while China has reported 3,245 deaths. Italy on Wednesday had reported 475 new deaths – the highest single-day toll of any country since the outbreak began.
The number of patients infected with COVID-19 in India rose to 173 on Thursday. Nineteen people have recovered and four have died due to the disease. The Centre on Thursday announced that no international flights will be allowed to land in India from March 22 for a week, intensifying the measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the nation on the disease caused by the novel coronavirus and told citizens to remain vigilant and not get complacent. He warned against panic buying and asked people to observe a “janata curfew”, or stay indoors, on Sunday between 7 am and 9 pm.
COVID-19 has infected more than 2,42,721 people and killed over 9,869, according to an estimate from John Hopkins University, which is live-tracking cases reported by the World Health Organization and additional sources.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
Live updates
8.40 am: California’s Governor Gavin Newsom issues a statewide “stay at home” order to residents, telling them to leave their homes only when necessary during the coronavirus pandemic.
8.32 am: The US State Department raises its travel advisory to level 4, the most serious category, and advises all Americans who are abroad to return, or to make plans to stay there for a while. “The Department of State advises US citizens to avoid all international travel due to the global impact of COVID-19,” the updated advisory says. “In countries where commercial departure options remain available, US citizens who live in the United States should arrange for immediate return to the United States, unless they are prepared to remain abroad for an indefinite period.”
8.30 am: The government has prohibited the export of masks, ventilators and raw textile materials for masks and coveralls. Commerce minister Piyush Goyal says the action has been taken in a “bid to utilise the nation’s resources for the well being of Indian citizens”.
7.50 am: A plane carrying the Olympic torch from Greece arrives on Japan’s northwestern coast. However, the welcome ceremony will have no spectators. The flame will tour the Tohoku region until the kick-off ceremony in Fukushima on March 26, reports Reuters.
7.39 am: The meetings of the G7 summit, scheduled for June, will take place remotely by videoconference “in order for each country to focus all of its resources on responding to the health and economic challenges of Covid-19,” says White House spokesperson Judd Deere.
7.35 am: China reports no new local cases for a second straight day.
7.32 am: California’s governor issues a statewide “stay at home” order to residents. The Los Angeles mayor also issues a similar order. “We’re taking this urgent action to limit the spread of COVID-19 and save lives,” says Mayor Eric Garcetti during a news conference.
7.31 am: Tesla Inc will suspend production in its San Francisco Bay Area vehicle factory on March 24, reports Reuters.
7.30 am: The Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy has been put under lockdown after two India Forest Service trainees were found positive, Director General of Uttarakhand Health Department Amita Upreti tells ANI.
6.58 am: The Chhattisgarh government has issued a show-cause notice to a leading private hospital in Raipur for allegedly forcibly discharging a suspected coronavirus patient without following due procedure. The hospital, however, claims the patient’s family took her away on their own accord. According to her medical records reviewed by Scroll.in, her complaints included shortness of breath, fever and a dry cough.
6.57 am: South Korea reports 87 new cases of coronavirus.
6.51 am: Argentina announces lockdown until 31 March. The country has so far recorded 128 cases including three deaths, reports The Guardian.
6.50 am: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 3,404 new cases. The toll has risen by 53 to 150.
6.48 am: A man has been thrashed in Kolhapur city of Maharashtra after he sneezed in public, PTI reports. No police complaint has been registered.
6.47 am: As many as 427 people die in Italy, reports BBC. The number of deaths now stands at 3,405.
6.37 am: A round-up of Thursday’s developments
- Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday announced a Rs 20,000-crore financial package to tackle the crisis caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, PTI reported. The package includes Rs 500 crore for health initiatives, and Rs 2,000 crore for loans and free ration. Kerala is the second worst-hit state in India, with 27 positive cases. Of this, three people have recovered.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Thursday about the coronavirus pandemic and asked all citizens to follow a “janata curfew”, or a self-imposed people’s curfew, on Sunday. Asking people to stay indoors from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday, Modi said: “ Janata curfew is for the people and by the people. Only those providing essential services should step out on Sunday.” Modi urged the public to express their gratitude to those who are serving people during the crisis by stepping out to their balconies and windows on Sunday at 5 pm. “Clap your hands or ring bells to appreciate them,” he said.
- The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday announced that all shops located in several localities of Mumbai will remain shut on alternate days indefinitely in order to regulate crowds on roads amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, all grocery and medical stores have been exempted from the order.
- The coronavirus pandemic could lead to the loss of nearly 25 million jobs across the world, according to a report published by a United Nations agency. In its report titled “COVID-19 and World of work: Impacts and responses”, the International Labour Organization has said that urgent, large-scale and coordinated measures – to protect workers, stimulate the economy and employment, and support jobs and income – are needed to mitigate the damage.
- The Delhi government on Thursday tightened its ban on gatherings in the Capital, reducing the number of people allowed to assemble together from 50 to 20, till March 31 in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak, ANI reported. All dine-out restaurants and eateries will also remain closed till that date, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced at a press conference. However, home delivery and takeaway services will continue to be available.
- The Centre on Thursday announced that no international flights will be allowed to land in India from March 22 for a week, intensifying the measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The government has also advised citizens above 65 years of age to stay at home unless they are public representatives, government servants or medical professionals. People have been asked to keep children below 10 at home.
- A 72-year-old man in Punjab, who returned from Germany via Italy two weeks ago, is the fourth person to die of coronavirus in India. The man had complained of severe chest pain and died at a hospital in Nawanshahr district.The man also suffered from diabetes and hypertension. He posthumously tested positive for coronavirus.
- The Indian Council of Medical Research on Thursday said all samples taken to monitor the presence of community transmission of the novel coronavirus have tested negative. The health research body is the nodal authority for screening patients for COVID-19 in India.
- The dabbawalas in Mumbai who deliver food to homes and offices will suspend services from March 20 to March 31 amid a spike in coronavirus cases in the country, ANI reported on Thursday. The Union health ministry has confirmed 42 cases of infections in Maharashtra – the highest in India. However, the state authorities have pegged the number at 49 till Thursday afternoon. A 64-year-old man had died due to it in Mumbai on Tuesday.
- The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations on Thursday said it has postponed Class 10 and Class 12 board exams amid the rising cases of coronavirus in the country. The Central Board of Secondary Education had on Wednesday postponed board exams, scheduled between March 19 and March 31.