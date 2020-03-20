Top news: Delhi gangrape convicts hanged after 7 years, parents hail execution
The four convicts – Mukesh Singh, Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma and Pawan Gupta – in the 2012 Delhi gangrape case were executed at 5.30 am on Friday, seven years after they committed the crime that had sparked nationwide protests. Following the hanging, the parents of the woman hailed the judiciary and dedicated the day to the “daughters of the country”.
Meanwhile, late on Thursday, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati approved the resignations of 16 rebel Congress MLAs who have been in Bengaluru since earlier this month. The Kamal Nath-led administration is likely to face a floor test later in the day on the Supreme Court’s orders.
Coronavirus: Railways withdraws concessions to discourage non-essential travel
The Indian Railways on Thursday withdrew concessions for all categories of passengers, except students, persons with disabilities and patients, to discourage non-essential travel and contain the spread of coronavirus.
Madhya Pradesh crisis: Ahead of floor test, Speaker accepts resignations of 16 rebel Congress MLAs
Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati late night on Thursday accepted the resignations of the 16 rebel Congress MLAs’ who have been in Bengaluru since March 9. With this, and the Speaker’s acceptance of resignation of six former ministers – the effective strength of the House comes down to 206. The Kamal Nath-led Congress government will require the trust vote of 104 to survive the floor test later on Friday. The BJP with 107 MLAs is three more than the simple majority.
Coronavirus: Total cases rise to 195 in India; Italy surpasses China in number of deaths
The Union Health Ministry on Friday announced that the total number of positive coronavirus cases in India rose to 195. The count included 32 foreigners and one death each in Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Punjab. Maharashtra has the maximum number of cases followed by Kerala.
2012 Delhi gangrape: ‘Finally got justice,’ says woman’s mother after hanging of four convicts
Asha Devi, the mother of the gangrape victim, thanked the judiciary and government after the four convicts are hanged on Friday morning. “Finally they have been hanged, it was a long struggle,” she told ANI. “Today, we got justice, this day is dedicated to the daughters of the country. I thank the judiciary and government.”
2012 Delhi gangrape and murder: Four convicts hanged at Tihar Jail
The four death row convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape and murder case were hanged to death at the Tihar Jail on Friday at 5.30 am, seven years after the crime, which had led to massive protests across the nation. Death warrants for the convicts – Mukesh Singh, Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma and Pawan Gupta – had been issued for the fourth time as they had taken turns to file multiple petitions in the last few months in an attempt to escape the death penalty.
Coronavirus: PM Modi calls for ‘janata curfew’ on Sunday, urges citizens to isolate themselves
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Thursday about the coronavirus pandemic and asked all citizens to follow a “janata curfew”, or a self-imposed people’s curfew, on Sunday. Modi made the appeal while speaking about measures taken by the Centre to contain the outbreak that has claimed four lives till now and infected at least 173 people in the country.