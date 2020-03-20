MP crisis: Kamal Nath to address media at noon amid rumours of his resignation before floor test
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath will address a press conference at noon on Friday amid widespread speculation of his resignation as the state goes through a political crisis. The floor test of will be conducted at 2 pm, the Assembly secretariat has announced.
Following the Supreme Court’s 5 pm deadline to conduct the floor test, Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati on Thursday night accepted the resignations of the 16 rebel Congress MLAs who have been in Bengaluru since March 9.
Live updates
11.55 am: The Congress Legislature Party meeting is under way at Kamal Nath’s residence, reports PTI.
11.35 am: Congress MLAs arrive at Kamal Nath’s residence in Bhopal.
10.48 am: Congress leader PC Sharma describes the rebellion of the party’s legislators as “elephant trading”. “This was not horse trading,” he says, according to News18. “This was elephant trading. The BJP is ready to destroy democracy to stay in power. The Supreme Court has given us less than 24 hours for floor test but we will prove our majority.”
10.46 am: The floor test will occur at 2 pm, the Assembly secretariat has announced, according to NDTV. In Thursday’s ruling, the Supreme had set a 5 pm deadline for it.
10.42 am: The Congress and the BJP have issued whips to their MLAs to be present in the Assembly, reports ANI.
10.35 am: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh asks the media to wait for Kamal Nath’s press conference after questions on the chief minister’s resignation, reports ANI.
10.30 am: Congress Legislative Party meeting at Kamal Nath’s residence to begin at 11 am, reports ANI.
Here is what happened on Thursday:
- The Supreme Court ordered the Speaker to conduct a floor test by 5 pm on Friday. The top court asked the police chiefs of Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka to provide security to the rebel MLAs if they decide to appear in the Assembly for the floor test.
The story so far
Madhya Pradesh has been going through a political crisis, with a collapse imminent for the Congress government, after 22 of its MLAs resigned last week following the resignation of senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. Scindia joined the BJP.
Governor Lalji Tandon had ordered the floor test after the MLAs, loyal to Scindia, sent their resignations to him. However, the Assembly was on Monday adjourned without a floor test till March 26 as a preventive step to contain the coronavirus. In the same evening, the governor warned the chief minister that if the state government “fails to prove majority in the floor test on March 17, it would be deemed that your government is not in majority”.
The BJP moved the Supreme Court on Monday seeking a floor test for the Kamal Nath government. A Bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta overrode the decision by the Speaker to adjourn the session to March 26.