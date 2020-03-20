Assam activist Akhil Gogoi has been arrested again, just two days after he was granted bail by a special court of the National Investigation Agency for his alleged role in the protests against the Citizenship Amendment act in the state, the Hindustan Times reported on Friday.

“A police team from Sibsagar arrested him inside the central jail in Guwahati and took him away around 5 am on Thursday morning,” Gogoi’s lawyer Shantanu Borthakur told the newspaper.

Gogoi’s lawyer said that several cases have been filed against him and he still doesn’t have all the details. “The one in Sibsagar was lodged suo motu by the police under 153A of IPC [Indian Penal Code], a non-bailable section,” he said. The section deals with the offence of promoting disharmony or hatred between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence and language.

Gogoi is the founder of farmers’ rights body Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti. The organisation’s joint secretary, Mukut Deka, said the police was in Guwahati for the past three days and was waiting for court orders to arrest Gogoi, The Telegraph reported.

Gogoi was arrested in on December for leading a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act outside the Jorhat deputy commissioner’s office. The NIA said that Gogoi has been booked for “waging a war against the nation”, conspiracy and rioting.

Three days later, the NIA booked the anti-corruption and Right to Information activist under the amended Unlawful Activities Prevention Act – that empowers the government to designate an individual as a “terrorist” if he or she is found to be committing, preparing for, promoting, or being involved in an act of terrorism.

However, the NIA court in Guwahati granted bail to Gogoi after the investigation agency failed to file a chargesheet against him in the specified 90-day time limit, PTI reported.

The investigating agency had sought extension of his judicial custody for an additional 90 days for further probe and filing of chargesheet, a request that the court rejected. Gogoi’s lawyers then applied for bail.