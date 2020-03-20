The Indian Council of Medical Research on Friday said a total of 206 individuals have tested positive for the COVID-19 disease so far. This number was 11 more than the figures released by the Union Health Ministry. State health officials in West Bengal, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Punjab, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh reported new cases.

According to the numbers published by the Indian Council of Medical Research, tests for the COVID-19 virus have been conducted on 14,376 samples from 13,486 individuals till 10 am on Friday. Among these, 206 individuals were confirmed positive for the coronavirus among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases, the ICMR said.

The 195 cases listed by the health ministry includes 32 foreigners. Four of the 195 patients have died so far – one each in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra. As 20 patients have been cured and discharged or have migrated, the number of active COVID-19 cases across India is 171, the ministry said.

Out of the 32 foreigners, 17 are from Italy, three from the Philippines and two from the United Kingdom. One patient each from Canada, Indonesia and Singapore has also tested positive.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country with at least 47 people infected so far. Out of these, three are foreigners. In Kerala, 28 people have tested positive, including two foreigners.

Meanwhile, Delhi and Haryana reported 17 positive cases each, the ministry said. In Uttar Pradesh, the number of people tested positive is 19, while Karnataka has confirmed 15 patients so far. Telangana has reported 16 cases and out of these, nine are foreigners.

The number of cases in Ladakh rose to 10. The adjoining Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir also recorded four cases. In Rajasthan, seven people were tested positive, out of which two are foreign nationals. Tamil Nadu has only reported three cases so far, while Andhra Pradesh has confirmed two, according to the health ministry.

COVID-19 has infected at least 2,44,553 people worldwide and killed 10,031, according to an estimate from Johns Hopkins University, which is live-tracking cases reported by the World Health Organization and additional sources.