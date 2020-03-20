All offices in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur will remain closed till March 31 because of the spreading coronavirus pandemic, Maharashtra Cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray tweeted on Friday. Maharashtra has the most cases of the infection out of all states in India.

“CM [chief minister] Uddhav Thackeray announces that from this Midnight, all workplaces will remain closed till 31st March,” he wrote on Twitter. “This is applicable in Mumbai, MMR [Mumbai Metropolitan Region], Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur.”

Thackeray added that government offices will operate at 25% strength.

Essential services shall operate, any other services important to operate, the collectors shall specify from time to time.

Groceries, milk and other day to day items shall be available. Citizens are req to reduce unnecessary movement.

India has reported at least 195 cases of coronavirus so far, including four deaths. With 44 positive coronavirus cases, Maharashtra is the worst-hit state.