INX Media co-founder and Sheena Bora murder accused Peter Mukerjea walked out of jail on Friday, after spending four years in prison, ANI reported. He left Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai around 8.45 pm.

Mukerjea was arrested on November 19, 2015 in the case, in which Indrani Mukerjea, his estranged wife, is the prime accused. On February 6, the Bombay High Court granted him bail but then stayed it for six weeks so that the Central Bureau of Investigation could file an appeal against the order. The six-week period ended on Thursday with the CBI not moving an appeal.

Sheena Bora was allegedly strangled in a car on April 24, 2012, following which her body was burnt and dumped in a forest in Raigad, Maharashtra. Indrani Mukerjea’s first husband Sanjeev Khanna is also an accused, and the three people have been in jail since 2015.

Justice Nitin Sambre, while granting the bail on a surety of Rs 2 lakh in February, had said there was no prima facie evidence of Mukerjea’s involvement in the commission of the murder.

“When the incident took place, the applicant [Peter Mukerjea] was not in India,” Sambre had said. “The trial in the case is already underway. The applicant is in jail since more than four years and has recently undergone a bypass surgery.”