COVID-19: India’s count now 236; testing extended to all pneumonia patients
The coronavirus has infected 2,74,707 people and killed 11,387 worldwide.
The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in India rose to 236 on Friday. This was 63 cases more than the previous day and the largest single-day spike in cases so far. The government as well as medical experts have advised social distancing, and thereby avoiding large gatherings, as one of the major preventive measures. With this in mind, several states in India have virtually shut down to tackle the crisis. Educational institutions, and public spaces such as eateries, malls, gyms and swimming pools have been closed till the end of the month.
The Ministry of Health has instructed hospitals that they cannot turn away patients suspected of having coronavirus, and that patients with pneumonia should also be tested for the disease.
COVID-19 has infected 2,74,707 people worldwide and killed 11,387, according to an estimate from John Hopkins University, which is live-tracking cases reported by the World Health Organization and additional sources.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number is 1075.
Live updates
9.20 am: India revises testing criteria for COVID-19.
9.10 am: “I invoked the Defense Production Act, and last night we put it into gear,” US President Donald Trump says, according to PTI. Using his powers under this law, he says the production of ventilators and masks will increase.
“We are providing historic support to small businesses and to the States...We enacted legislation guaranteeing paid sick leave for workers at no cost to employers, so they get paid sick leave at no cost to employers. We are considering the use of new drug treatments. We are advancing legislation to give direct payments to hard-working families,” he says.
Trump adds, “Throughout our country Americans from all walks of life are rallying together to defeat the unseen enemy striking our nation.
9 am: New York orders residents to stay home under a “New York State on Pause” plan, PTI reports. Only those in essential services will be allowed to venture out of homes.
Governor Andrew Cuomo announces several restrictions on movement in the state and says: “This is the most drastic actions we can take”.
8.50 am: Visuals from Nagpur show the city is practically under a shutdown.
8.45 am: A resident of Mohali tests positive for the novel coronavirus, ANI reports. The person had recently travelled to the United Kingdom.
8.40 am: Visuals from the Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar railway station in Mumbai.
8.30 am: The Sankat Mochan Hanuman temple in Varanasi will be closed till March 25, ANI reports.
7.50 am: Governors of California, New York and Illinois ask residents to stay at home and get out only for emergencies.
7.45 am: Zimbabwe confirms its first case of the pandemic, AP reports. The infected man, 38, had travelled to Britain on March 7 and returned via South Africa on March 15.
7.40 am: France reports 78 more deaths on Friday, taking the toll to 450. As many as 12,612 people have tested positive.
7.35 am: Brazil downgrades its growth projections for 2020 by 2.1% to 0.02% due to the pandemic, AFP reports. The country had dropped the projections from 2.4% to 2.1% on March 11.
7.30 am: Western Railways cancels six trains, ANI reports.
7.25 am: Pakistan records third death and the total number of confirmed cases rose to 481 on Friday, PTI reports. Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked people to self-quarantine for at least another 45 days.
7.20 am: There were no locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 in mainland China for the third day in a row, according to the Guardian. But there were 41 new cases – all of them of travellers arriving from other countries.
The total number of confirmed cases in mainland China is now 81,008, and 3,255 people have died.
7.15 am: Turkey records five new deaths, according to the Guardian.
7.10 am: A member of US Vice President Mike Pence’s staff tests positive.
7.05 am: Two people die in the United Arab Emirates due to the virus. These are the first deaths in the country.
7 am: Israel reports its first death after an 88-year-old man, who had previous illnesses, died, the Guardian reports.
6.58 am: Italy reports 627 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, taking the toll to 4,032. The number of infections rise to 47,021 despite the government’s efforts to tackle the crisis. Italy now accounts for 36.6% of the world’s COVID-19 deaths, according to the Guardian.
This is the highest number of deaths the country has seen in a single day.
6.55 am: Gorakhpur’s Gorakhnath temple shut down till March 31 in view of the pandemic, ANI reports.
6.50 am: US shuts down its southern border with Mexico for all non-essential travel.
6.45 am: Kochi metro operations will also be suspended on Sunday.
6.40 am: The Kerala High Court on Friday rejected a petition that sought the online sale of alcohol, ANI reports.
6.30 am: Here are a round-up of Friday’s developments:
- The Indian Council of Medical Research on Friday confirmed that the total number of coronavirus cases in the country has risen to 236. This is the largest single-day increase in cases in India so far, 63 more than the previous day. This number, however, was 13 more than the figures released by the Union Health Ministry.
- The Centre on Friday said that all hospitals – private or public – should take in suspected COVID-19 patients. They must notify the National Centre for Disease Control and the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of all such patients, the advisory said. All pneumonia patients must also be notified to the two health agencies so that they can be tested for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in its latest advisory.
- The Maharashtra government on Friday ordered all workplaces in major cities, including Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur, to remain closed till March 31 because of the spreading coronavirus pandemic. With at least 52 patients so far, one of whom has died, the state is the worst hit in India.
- Over 3,500 trains, including passenger trains and long-distance intercity trains, will be cancelled on Sunday due to “janata curfew” – a self-imposed lockdown – proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation also said it would not operate on Sunday due to the “janata curfew” called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that day to tackle the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. It also asked people to avoid all non-essential travel and said it will carry out random thermal screening of passengers at all stations to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
- Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor on Friday announced that she has tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The “Baby Doll” singer is the first Indian celebrity to have contracted COVID-19. After the announcement, however, seven politicians – including former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje, her son Dushyant Singh and TMC MP Derek O’Brien – are in self-quarantine.
- The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the Centre and aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation to reply to a petition challenging India’s ban on passengers from the European Union, UK, Turkey and European Free Trade Association member nations because of the coronavirus pandemic. The petition was filed by the father of an Indian student who is stranded in Scotland because of the restrictions.
- The coronavirus pandemic was at the centre of discussions in the Parliament on Friday with Opposition leaders asking why they had to leave their homes to come attend sessions while the government has put strict restrictions in place to control the spread of infection. Congress MP Anand Sharma asked whether the Parliament was exempt from the laws passed by it as the Epidemic Act enforced by the government forbids people above the age of 65 from leaving their homes.
- A railway official in Bengaluru has been suspended for not revealing the foreign travel history of her son – who later tested positive for COVID-19 – and hiding him in a guest house. The officer’s 25-year-old son, who came from Germany via Spain, was instructed to quarantine himself at home after he landed at the Bengaluru airport on March 13. He tested positive for coronavirus on March 18, railway spokesperson E Vijaya was quoted as saying.
- United States President Donald Trump blamed China for not being unable to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, after it originated in the country late last year. “The world is paying a very big price for that they did,” Trump said in a media briefing at the White House.