The Aam Aadmi Party-led government, the Centre and the municipal corporation of East Delhi on Friday assured the Delhi High Court that they will accelerate the process of rehabilitating the victims of the communal violence that broke out in the national Capital last month, PTI reported. At least 52 people died and over 500 were injured in North East Delhi, after protestors who opposed the Citizenship Amendment Act clashed with those who supported it.

The applications were filed in response to a plea alleging hate speech made by political leaders from several parties, including the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the AAP. The plea has sought the registration of cases against the politicians for allegedly making provocative speeches and an inquiry by a special investigation team to assess the damages to property in the communal violence.

Central government standing counsel Amit Mahajan and Delhi government standing counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra told the High Court bench that steps will be taken to focus on the health of the riot victims and to provide them basic amenities such as ambulances, toilets, fire engines, mobile phones and counsellors.

The authorities will also ensure that proper sanitation and hygiene facilities are available to the people at the camps, they added. Bed and linen will also be provided, the counsels added.

The Centre and the Delhi government said that they are also looking into setting up three additional camps on the basis of locations mentioned in the applications seeking interim relief for the riot victims.

Taking cognizance of the claims made by the authorities, the court listed the matter for further hearing on March 24.