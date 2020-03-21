The big news: Over 3,500 trains won’t run on Sunday due to ‘janata curfew’, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Kamal Nath quit as Madhya Pradesh chief minister even before facing a floor test, and Peter Mukerjea was released on bail on Friday.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India’s COVID-19 count now 236; testing extended to all pneumonia patients: The coronavirus has infected 2,74,707 people and killed 11,387 worldwide. Over 3,500 trains will be cancelled on Sunday due to ‘janata curfew’.
- Kamal Nath quits as Madhya Pradesh CM before floor test, accuses BJP of betraying mandate: Nath said the BJP was unable to tolerate the development work done under his administration.
- Sheena Bora murder-accused Peter Mukerjea released on bail after four years in jail: The Bombay High Court had stayed its bail order for six weeks so that the CBI could file an appeal in the SC, but the period ended on Thursday.
- Four convicts in 2012 Delhi gangrape and murder case hanged at Tihar Jail: Less than two hours before the execution, a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court dismissed an appeal from the convicts. PM Modi said ‘justice has prevailed’, while ICJ condemned the hanging.
- Case filed against singer Kanika Kapoor, who tested positive for COVID-19, for negligence The police said two more cases are likely to be registered against the singer for attending three different parties in the city instead of quarantining herself.
- Delhi HC refuses to hear Kunal Kamra’s plea, says such behaviour ‘cannot be permitted’: He has been banned by Vistara, Air India, GoAir, Indigo and SpiceJet for heckling journalist Arnab Goswami on a flight in January.
- Odisha CM urges Modi to postpone Census to avoid COVID-19 infection risk: Naveen Patnaik said mobilisation for the exercise will pose a great risk for field functionaries as well as citizens.
- Akhil Gogoi arrested again, two days after being granted bail: Gogoi’s lawyer said that several cases have been filed against him and he still doesn’t have all the details.
- Fitch Ratings cuts India growth forecast to 5.1% for 2020-’21: The credit rating agency said that India’s economic crisis has been further compounded by the ‘Yes Bank failure’.
- Amid coronavirus pandemic, all workplaces in Mumbai, Pune to be closed till March 31, Delhi asks malls to stay shut: However, pharmacies and grocery stores inside malls in Delhi will remain open.