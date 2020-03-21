A look at the headlines right now:

  1. India’s COVID-19 count now 236; testing extended to all pneumonia patients: The coronavirus has infected 2,74,707 people and killed 11,387 worldwide. Over 3,500 trains will be cancelled on Sunday due to ‘janata curfew’.
  2. Kamal Nath quits as Madhya Pradesh CM before floor test, accuses BJP of betraying mandate: Nath said the BJP was unable to tolerate the development work done under his administration.
  3. Sheena Bora murder-accused Peter Mukerjea released on bail after four years in jail: The Bombay High Court had stayed its bail order for six weeks so that the CBI could file an appeal in the SC, but the period ended on Thursday.
  4. Four convicts in 2012 Delhi gangrape and murder case hanged at Tihar Jail: Less than two hours before the execution, a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court dismissed an appeal from the convicts. PM Modi said ‘justice has prevailed’, while ICJ condemned the hanging.
  5. Case filed against singer Kanika Kapoor, who tested positive for COVID-19, for negligence The police said two more cases are likely to be registered against the singer for attending three different parties in the city instead of quarantining herself.
  6. Delhi HC refuses to hear Kunal Kamra’s plea, says such behaviour ‘cannot be permitted’: He has been banned by Vistara, Air India, GoAir, Indigo and SpiceJet for heckling journalist Arnab Goswami on a flight in January.
  7. Odisha CM urges Modi to postpone Census to avoid COVID-19 infection risk: Naveen Patnaik said mobilisation for the exercise will pose a great risk for field functionaries as well as citizens.
  8. Akhil Gogoi arrested again, two days after being granted bail: Gogoi’s lawyer said that several cases have been filed against him and he still doesn’t have all the details.
  9. Fitch Ratings cuts India growth forecast to 5.1% for 2020-’21: The credit rating agency said that India’s economic crisis has been further compounded by the ‘Yes Bank failure’.
  10. Amid coronavirus pandemic, all workplaces in Mumbai, Pune to be closed till March 31, Delhi asks malls to stay shut: However, pharmacies and grocery stores inside malls in Delhi will remain open.