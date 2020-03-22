Coronavirus: ‘Janata curfew’ begins as cases in India now at 315; Italy reports 793 deaths in a day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people to ‘stay in, stay healthy’.
India began a 14-hour lockdown at 7 am on Sunday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a “janata curfew” in an attempt to combat the spreading novel coronavirus. The total number of confirmed cases in the country stood at 315, and four people have been killed, according to the Union health ministry’s last update on Saturday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a fresh appeal to all citizens to abide by the “janata curfew”, and said this would significantly help in the fight against coronavirus. On Saturday, India had reported a major jump in the number of those infected in the last few days.
COVID-19 has infected 3,05,234 people and caused 13,004 deaths in the world, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. Meanwhile, in Italy, the virus has claimed 793 lives in the past 24 hours. The toll in the country is 4,825.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
9.58 am: In Karnataka, a 33-year-old man with recent foreign travel history has tested positive for coronavirus, reports ANI. “At least 3 km area around Hosayellapur where this infected person was living has been quarantined,” Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Deepa Cholan tells ANI.
9.51 am: Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath says social distancing is the best way to defeat the pandemic and prevent its spread. “[The] state government has taken all essential measures to fight COVID-19,” he tells ANI.
9.50 am: The special Air India flight carrying 263 Indian students that took off from Rome has landed at Delhi airport, reports ANI.
9.38 am: Shillong observes ‘janata curfew’.
9.33 am: There is one isolation bed per 84,000 Indians, and one quarantine bed per 36,000 Indians, show data collected by the Union health ministry till March 17, according to The Indian Express. Further, there is one doctor per 11,600 Indians, and one hospital bed per 1,826 Indians.
9.30 am: China reports its first domestic coronavirus case – in Guangzhou – after three days. Epicentre Wuhan, however, has not reported a new coronavirus case for the fourth consecutive day, reports PTI. There is a surge in imported infections with 45 new cases. Six deaths were reported from China, including five from Hubei Province, taking the toll in the country to 3,261.
9.25 am: Visuals from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, Ranchi in Jharkhand, and Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda.
9.24 am: Department of Public Relations in Chandigarh has said one person, a secondary contact of the city’s first confirmed case, has tested positive for COVID-19. The total number of cases rises to six in Chandigarh. Health condition of all the patients is stable, reports ANI.
9.22 am: Train services stand suspended in West Bengal, reports The Indian Express.
8.54 am: Many Indians will take to their balconies at 5 pm to clap, bang utensils or ring bells to express their gratitude to those providing essential services, particularly medical professionals, during the coronavirus crisis. This is an attempt to emulate organic rounds of daily applause that have broken out in several European cities under lockdown with the same intention. However, those on the front lines of this challenge take to social media demanding much more than just applause.
8.50 am: Visuals from Dadar railway station.
8.47 am: Railways has cancelled all passenger trains till 10 pm today, reports ANI.
8.43 am: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison warns of lockdowns after crowds ignore social distancing advice and gather on Sydney’s beaches, reports BBC.
8.32 am: The British government identifies and advises at least 1.5 million ‘risky’ people to stay at home for the next 12 weeks, reports AFP. “People should stay at home, protect our NHS and save lives,” says communities secretary Robert Jenrick.
7.57 am: Italy has reported 793 deaths due to coronavirus in the past 24 hours. The toll in the country is 4,825, according to the country’s Civil Protection Agency, CNN reports.
7.30 am: Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma says the 4-year-old child, suspected of being COVID-19 positive, has been found negative. There is no confirmed coronavirus case in Assam so far. The child was tested in Jorhat Medical College and Regional Medical Research Center, Dibrugarh.
7.25 am: “Janata curfew” under way in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.
7.20 am: “There is a restriction on a large gathering of people,” Archbishop of Madras-Mylapore George Anthony Swamy tells ANI. “So, we are organizing the praying session via YouTube so they don’t need to come to the church for the holy mass.
7.15 am: Visuals of empty streets as states follow “janata curfew”
7.10 am: Rajasthan has initiated orders for a complete lockdown till March 31. “Essential services will function under this lockdown, but all state and private offices, malls, shops, factories and public transport will be closed,” Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, according to NDTV. “To cope with this global epidemic, it is very important for people to stay in their homes.”
7.05 am: A 24-year-old man has tested positive for coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district, reports PTI. This is the first confirmation from the state. The man came from Paris to Delhi on March 15 and then travelled to Hyderabad and Vijayawada on March 17.
7 am: Ahead of the “janata curfew”, Modi tweets: “In a few minutes from now, the Janta Curfew commences. Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19 menace. The steps we take now will help in the times to come. Stay indoors and stay healthy.”
Here is what happened on Saturday:
- India confirmed 110 new cases in two days – 47 on Saturday and 63 on Friday. However, the Centre refuted any speculation over community transmission and said the public would be informed when it happens. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state.
- The central government capped the maximum retail price of hand sanitisers at Rs 100 per 200 ml bottle till June 30. The price of a two-ply surgical mask was capped at Rs 8 and that of a three-ply surgical mask at Rs 10.
- The Indian Railways decided to relax refund rules for passengers who have booked their tickets for travel between March 21 and April 15.
- Delhi banned gatherings of over five people, and said that if five or more people do gather at a particular place, they should maintain a distance of one metre from each other. A series of measures to provide relief to the poor were also announced. The Delhi Metro will run staggered services on Monday.
- Some people were seriously injured during clashes in Dum Dum prison in Kolkata on Saturday. Prisoners allegedly attacked officials, protesting that they were neither being produced in court, nor allowed to meet family amid coronavirus outbreak.