All train services in the country are likely to be suspended till March 25, amid rising cases of coronavirus in the country, NDTV reported, citing unidentified officials in the railways. The toll in India went up to six on Sunday after two people died in Bihar and Maharashtra. At least 324 people have been infected in the country so far, according to the Union health ministry.

During a meeting on Sunday morning, railway authorities reportedly decided to stop train services. However, no official confirmation has been conveyed by the ministry or any appropriate authority so far.

As of now, 400 mail or express trains are operational. Once they complete their trip, no other train will begin journey from any railway station, News18 reported, citing unidentified railway sources. All major railway stations will be vacated to prevent crowding of passengers.

The railway authorities will reportedly conduct another meeting on March 25 to decide whether an extension was required. Freight trains may also be halted in the exercise, according to The Hindu.

States, including Odisha, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra, have already announced a partial or complete shutdown. Maharashtra, Goa, Bihar and West Bengal sealed their borders for buses coming into the state from March 22 to March 31.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also called for the suspension of the long-distance trains, and the chief minister has alleged that some states were sending people back after they “failed to stop spread of the virus”.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged migrants to not travel back to their homes amid growing concerns related to coronavirus.