8.56 am: In the United States, New York City’s mayor Bill de Blasio says the coronavirus outbreak will get worse. “We’re about 10 days away from seeing widespread shortages,” he says, according to BBC. “If we don’t get more ventilators people will die.”

8.53 am: Hyundai Motor India will suspend vehicle production at its Chennai facility from Monday till further notice as a measure to stop the spread of coronavirus, the company has said in a statement, reports PTI.

8.51 am: Indian citizens stranded in the United Kingdom and Malaysia have approached the embassies for help in looking for an accommodation as they await evacuation or resumption of flight services to India, reports The Indian Express.

8.49 am: Canada has said it will not send its athletes to compete in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, reports BBC.

8.42 am: The number of positive cases in the world is 3,35,997, and 14,641 people have been killed.

Courtesy: Johns Hopkins University.

8.15 am: Ride-sharing services of Ola and Uber will not be available in Delhi till March 31, reports PTI.

8.10 am: In India, a man, who came from Denmark, and his mother has tested positive in Greater Noida (West), reports PTI.

8 am: The toll in France has gone up by another 112 to a total of 674, reports AFP.

7.48 am: United States Senator Rand Paul, a critic of emergency coronavirus funding, has become the first senator in the country to test positive, reports AFP.

7.45 am: United States President Donald Trump has said he ordered the deployment of emergency medical stations with a capacity of 4,000 beds to coronavirus-affected areas, reports AFP.

7.30 am: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said postponing the Olympics may be considered if it was impossible to go ahead with its “complete form”, reports Reuters.

Here’s what happened on Sunday:

India

  • The toll in India rose to seven, and the Union health ministry confirmed 360 cases of the virus. At least 80 districts, where people have been infected, went into lockdown. The Centre suspended all train, metro and interstate bus services across the country till March 31.  
  • Millions of citizens across India stayed at home following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a “janata curfew” appeal to self-isolate themselves between 7 am and 9 pm. At 5 pm, people clapped and rang bells to show their appreciation for medical professionals, sanitation workers and others still working during the pandemic.
  • Indian Railways cancelled all passenger train services in the country till March 31. However, goods trains will operate during this period. 
  • The Indian government said the maximum rate for every coronavirus test by private laboratories should be capped at Rs 4,500

Around the world