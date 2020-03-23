Coronavirus: 80 Indian districts go under lockdown; toll rises to seven, 360 positive cases
However, the Indian Council of Medical Research’s last update said a total of 396 people have been infected as of Sunday evening.
At least 80 districts in India, with confirmed coronavirus cases or deaths, went into lockdown as three more people in the country died due to it. According to the Union health ministry, there are 360 confirmed cases of the virus in the country, and 329 are active. However, the Indian Council of Medical Research’s last update said a total of 396 people have been infected as of Sunday evening.
COVID-19 has infected 3,35,997 people, and 14,641 have been killed because of it, according to an estimate from Johns Hopkins University, which is live-tracking cases reported by the World Health Organization and additional sources.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
Live updates
8.56 am: In the United States, New York City’s mayor Bill de Blasio says the coronavirus outbreak will get worse. “We’re about 10 days away from seeing widespread shortages,” he says, according to BBC. “If we don’t get more ventilators people will die.”
8.53 am: Hyundai Motor India will suspend vehicle production at its Chennai facility from Monday till further notice as a measure to stop the spread of coronavirus, the company has said in a statement, reports PTI.
8.51 am: Indian citizens stranded in the United Kingdom and Malaysia have approached the embassies for help in looking for an accommodation as they await evacuation or resumption of flight services to India, reports The Indian Express.
8.49 am: Canada has said it will not send its athletes to compete in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, reports BBC.
8.42 am: The number of positive cases in the world is 3,35,997, and 14,641 people have been killed.
8.15 am: Ride-sharing services of Ola and Uber will not be available in Delhi till March 31, reports PTI.
8.10 am: In India, a man, who came from Denmark, and his mother has tested positive in Greater Noida (West), reports PTI.
8 am: The toll in France has gone up by another 112 to a total of 674, reports AFP.
7.48 am: United States Senator Rand Paul, a critic of emergency coronavirus funding, has become the first senator in the country to test positive, reports AFP.
7.45 am: United States President Donald Trump has said he ordered the deployment of emergency medical stations with a capacity of 4,000 beds to coronavirus-affected areas, reports AFP.
7.30 am: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said postponing the Olympics may be considered if it was impossible to go ahead with its “complete form”, reports Reuters.
Here’s what happened on Sunday:
India
- The toll in India rose to seven, and the Union health ministry confirmed 360 cases of the virus. At least 80 districts, where people have been infected, went into lockdown. The Centre suspended all train, metro and interstate bus services across the country till March 31.
- Millions of citizens across India stayed at home following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a “janata curfew” appeal to self-isolate themselves between 7 am and 9 pm. At 5 pm, people clapped and rang bells to show their appreciation for medical professionals, sanitation workers and others still working during the pandemic.
- Indian Railways cancelled all passenger train services in the country till March 31. However, goods trains will operate during this period.
- The Indian government said the maximum rate for every coronavirus test by private laboratories should be capped at Rs 4,500.
Around the world
- A European clinical trial with 3,200 participants has begun testing four possible experimental treatments for coronavirus.
- First cases of infections were confirmed in Syria, Grenada and Mozambique.
- The International Olympic Committee may postpone Tokyo 2020, and authorities said cancelling is “not on the agenda”.
- Nearly 1.5 million residents of the United Kingdom, particularly vulnerable to coronavirus, will be advised to stay at home for 12 weeks by the country’s National Health Service.
- The United Kingdom has reported 48 new deaths, and 112 people have died in France in a day.
- German Chancellor Angela Merkel has gone into self-quarantine after a doctor who gave her a vaccine tested positive.
- Germany banned meetings of more than two people.
- 23 people were killed and 83 were injured in overnight prison riots in Bogota as prisoners demanded better protection against the virus.