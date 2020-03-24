Top news: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan wins floor test in Assembly
The biggest stories of the day.
Hours after being sworn in as the new chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s administration said it will opt for a floor test in the state Assembly on Tuesday. Madhya Pradesh went through a political crisis last week after the resignation of at least 22 Congress MLAs led to the collapse of the Kamal Nath-led government.
Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has urged India to ramp up its aggressive efforts to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. As of Tuesday morning, the country has registered 492 cases, of which 446 are active.
Live updates
Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to face trust vote today
The new Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government will move the trust vote in the state Assembly on Tuesday. Chouhan, who took oath as the chief minister on Monday night, has decided to prove his majority for which a special session of the state Assembly will begin from Tuesday. Three sittings will be held during the four-day session that will conclude on March 27.
Amid Covid-19 crisis, India increases special excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 8 per litre
The government on Monday increased the limits on special excise duty by Rs 8 per litre on both petrol and diesel, taking the cap to Rs 18 per litre on petrol and Rs 12 per litre on diesel. The decision was among the amendments to the Finance Bill that was passed by the Lok Sabha without any discussion. The decision to pass the amendments without discussion was taken at an all-party meeting chaired by Speaker Om Birla.
Covid-19: Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protest site cleared, Bengaluru’s ‘Bilal Bagh’ halts demonstration
The Delhi Police on Tuesday cleared protestors demonstrating against the amendments to the Citizenship Act from the Shaheen Bagh neighbourhood, amid an ongoing lockdown in the national Capital due to rising coronavirus cases in the country. The development came a day after similar protests in Mumbai and Lucknow were temporarily called off due to coronavirus.
Coronavirus: India must continue aggressive action, has tremendous capacity, says WHO
The World Health Organization on Monday said that India had tremendous capacity and had, in the past, helped the world in eliminating smallpox and polio. Michael Ryan, the executive director of WHO Health Emergencies Programme, urged India to be aggressive in its efforts to combat the virus.
Coronavirus: Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, Jamia anti-CAA protest sites cleared; India records 492 cases
India reported two more deaths on Monday – one in Himachal Pradesh and another in West Bengal – taking the toll from the Covid-19 outbreak to nine. As many as 492 people have been infected with the coronavirus so far. All domestic flights will be suspended from Wednesday, while trains and inter-state buses have already been cancelled. By Tuesday morning, as many as 34 states and Union Territories had imposed either partial or total lockdowns and curfews.
Coronavirus: 30 states, UTs under total lockdown as cases in India surge to 471; toll at nine
India on Monday intensified its efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus, and announced a complete shutdown in 30 states and Union Territories, covering 548 districts. Four other states and Union Territories have imposed partial lockdowns.