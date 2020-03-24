The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday revoked the detention order of former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah under the Public Safety Act. The National Conference leader will be released after spending more than seven months in detention.

The order comes less than a week after the Supreme Court asked the Centre to clarify on its intention to release Abdullah from detention. The top court had on March 18 said that if the Centre does not release him soon, it will go ahead with hearing his sister’s plea challenging his detention. “If you are releasing him, then release him soon or we will hear the matter on merits,” the bench of Justices Arun Mishra and MR Shah had said.

Abdullah, along with former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and some other Kashmiri politicians, had been charged under the Public Safety Act since February 6. Under the PSA, a person may be detained without trial for three to six years. These leaders have been in detention for over six months now since the Centre hollowed out Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5 to abrogate the region’s special status, and bifurcated it into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The government dossier used to charge Abdullah reportedly stated that he had “considerable influence” and had the ability to draw voters to polling booths. It also stated that he had allegedly tried to provoke people through Twitter against the revocation of the erstwhile state’s special status on August 4, a day before the Centre formally announced it in Parliament. However, no tweets were cited to support the accusations.

The National Conference leader’s sister, Sarah Abdullah Pilot, had challenged his detention under the Public Safety Act. Pilot in her petition said the dossier against him “contains patently false and ridiculous material, essentially accusing the detenue of becoming a popular figure among general masses and possessing considerable influence over people”.

The administration had released Abdullah’s father on March 13. Farooq Abdullah was detained at his residence in Gupkar Road in Srinagar. Several Opposition leaders have questioned the government’s move to charge the politicians under the stringent law.