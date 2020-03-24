Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has claimed 10 lives in India as of 2 pm on March 24. As many as 492 people have been infected with the coronavirus in the country so far. In an attempt to contain the virus’ spread, 36 states and Union Territories went into either complete or partial lockdown, with strict action taken against those violating curbs in some parts. All domestic flights will be suspended from Wednesday, while trains and inter-state buses have already been cancelled.

The pandemic has infected 3,78,679 people globally, and killed 16,508, according to an estimate by Johns Hopkins University. As many as 1,00,985 people have recovered.

Here’s some photos that show how people are coping with the pandemic and the extraordinary measures taken by the government:

People, some wearing facemasks, walk on a road as no public transportation is available during a government-imposed lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of Covid-19, in Ghaziabad on March 24, 2020. [Credit: Prakash Singh/AFP]

This combination of pictures shows people crossing a road at the Esplanade junction with the Metropolitan Building in the background in Kolkata on March 21, 2020 (top) and the same junction (bottom) deserted during a one-day nationwide 'janata curfew' imposed as a preventive measure against Covid-19 on March 22, 2020. [Credit: Dibyangshu Sarkar/AFP]

Police personnel stand guard on deserted roads in front of the Golden Gate during a government-imposed lockdown as a preventive measure against Covid-19 in Amritsar on March 24, 2020. [Credit: Narinder Nanu/AFP]

This combination of pictures shows vehicles moving slowly on a road in Bangalore on February 5, 2020, (top) and the same road (bottom) deserted during a one-day nationwide 'janata curfew' on March 22, 2020. [Photo: Manjunath Kiran/AFP]

Security personnel wearing facemasks stand guard on the streets in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area after removing demonstrators protesting against a new citizenship law, while the government imposed a lockdown on March 24, 2020. [Credit: Sajjad Hussain/AFP]

A combination of pictures shows tourists visiting the Taj Mahal on January 3, 2018 [top] and the same view of Taj Mahal with low number of tourists taken on March 16, 2020, amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus, in Agra. [Credit: Dominique Faget, Pawan Sharma/AFP]

Security personnel wearing protective gear stand guard on the streets in Shaheen Bagh area after removing demonstrators protesting against a new citizenship law in New Delhi on March 24, 2020. [Credit: Sajjad Hussain/AFP]

This combination of pictures taken and created on March 22, 2020, shows deserted areas during a one-day nationwide 'janata curfew' imposed as a preventive measure against coronavirus (clockwise) near the Jama Masjid mosque in New Delhi, the Howrah Bridge in Kolkata, JJ bridge and the Haji Ali Dargah in Mumbai. [Credit: Jewel Samad, Dibyangshu Sarkar, Punit Paranjpe, Indranil Mukherjee/AFP]

A man walks on a deserted Rajpath leading to India Gate during a government-imposed lockdown in New Delhi on March 24, 2020. [Credit: Jewel Samad/AFP]

This combination of pictures taken and created on March 22, 2020, shows deserted (clockwise) Subhash Chowk in Allahabad, Rajpath leading to India Gate in New Delhi, road in Kolkata and Gateway of India and Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai during a one-day nationwide civil curfew . [Credit: Jewel Samad, Dibyangshu Sarkar, Punit Paranjpe, Sanjay Kanojia/AFP]

People, some wearing facemasks as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, shop in a local market during a government-imposed lockdown in Mumbai on March 24, 2020. [Credit: Punit Paranjpe/AFP]

This combination of pictures taken and created on March 22, 2020, shows deserted areas during a one-day nationwide civil curfew (clockwise) near the Jama Masjid mosque in New Delhi, JJ bridge in Mumbai, the Haji Ali Dargah in Mumbai and the statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh in Amritsar. [Credit: Jewel Samad, Punit Paranjpe, Indranil Mukherjee, Narinder Nanu/AFP]

Employees wait for customers in a pharmacy in a closed market after authorities imposed a lockdown in Siliguri, West Bengal, on March 23, 2020. [Credit: Diptendu Dutta/AFP]

A combination picture shows traffic moving along roads on March 20, 2020 (top) and after India launched a 14-hour long curfew to limit the spreading of coronavirus in the country, in Ahmedabad on March 22, 2020. (Credit: Amit Dave/Reuters]

Police detain a youth as he argues with them after they cleared the site of the longest-running protest against a new citizenship law following the lockdown by Delhi government to limit the spreading of coronavirus, in Shaheen Bagh area of New Delhi on March 24, 2020. [Credit: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters]

A combination picture shows Howrah bridge on March 20, 2020 (top) and after India launched a 14-hour long curfew, in Kolkata on March 22, 2020. (Credit: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters)

A railway employee talks on the phone inside an empty train compartment after services were shutdown by the authorities to limit the spread of the coronavirus in Mumbai on March 23, 2020. [Credit: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters])

A combination picture shows the Gateway of India on August 18, 2016 and after the government tightened up measures for coronavirus prevention in Mumbai on March 17, 2020. [Credit: Danish Siddiqui/Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters]

A bag hangs as people sit in a truck as they return to their cities and villages during lockdown by the authorities to limit the spreading of coronavirus in New Delhi on March 23, 2020. [Credit: Adnan Abidi/Reuters]

A combination picture shows the historic Victoria Memorial on June 21, 2019 and after the government tightened up measures for coronavirus prevention, in Kolkata on March 17, 2020. [Credit: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters]

A combination picture shows the Taj Mahal hotel on November 25, 2018 and after the government tightened up measures for coronavirus prevention in Mumbai on March 17, 2020. [Credit: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters]

The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075. Here are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/coronvavirushelplinenumber.pdf