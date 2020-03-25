Coronavirus: 54-year-old patient dies in Tamil Nadu, toll rises to 11 in India
The number of cases of Covid-19 rose to 536.
India reported one more Covid-19 death early Wednesday from Tamil Nadu, taking the toll to 11. The number of cases of coronavirus rose to 536, according to the Indian Council for Medical Research – the nodal health body for testing cases in the country. The Health Ministry has so far confirmed 519 coronavirus cases and said that 469 of these are active cases.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown for the entire country, stating that it was the only way to break the chain of infection. The lockdown will be in effect till April 14. He said the pandemic was a huge challenge to every country and even countries like the US and Italy, considered to have good health infrastructure, were struggling to control the situation.
The pandemic has infected 4,21,792 people globally, and killed 18,883 across 169 countries or territories, according to an estimate by Johns Hopkins University.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075. Here are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/coronvavirushelplinenumber.pdf
Live updates
8.10 am: A flight carrying 227 Indian passengers from Tehran in Iran landed at the Delhi airport on Wednesday morning, ANI reports.
8 am: E-commerce website Flipkart has temporarily suspended its services, ANI reports.
7.50 am: All domestic flights will be suspended from today.
7.40 am: Coronavirus fears are making Indians boycott, evict and threaten their neighbours. Even doctors have not been spared. Experts warn such harassment would hurt the war on Covid-19. Read more here.
7.30 am: People have come up with innovative ways to deal with the lockdown across the world. Here are some videos.
Watch:
7.20 am: Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah says the Narendra Modi government has miserably failed in tackling the coronavirus. “They are not properly managing the crisis,” he adds.
7.18 am: The coronavirus has killed another 240 people in France on Tuesday, bringing the death count in the country from the pandemic to 1,100, reports AFP.
7.15 am: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao says a situation may arise where the state government will have to impose 24-hour curfew and issue shoot-at-sight orders if people do not follow the coronavirus lockdown, reports ANI.
7.10 am: A 54-year-old Covid-19 patient died at a hospital in Madurai in the early hours of Wednesday. Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said the man had a medical history of prolonged illness with “uncontrolled diabetes”. The toll in India rises to 11.
“Despite our best efforts, the COVID-19 positive patient at MDU, Rajaji Hospital, passed away... he had medical history of prolonged illness with steroid dependent COPD [chronic obstructive pulmonary disease], uncontrolled diabetes with hypertension,” the health minister says in a tweet.
Here are the main updates from Tuesday:
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown for the entire country to contain the spread of the coronavirus, stating that it was the only way to break the chain of infection. The lockdown will be in effect till April 14.
- Essential services such as grocery and ration shops, milk stores and chemist shops will remain open during the 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Tuesday.
- The number of positive Covid-19 cases in India rose to 536, according to the Indian Council for Medical Research – the nodal health body for testing cases in the country.
- The International Olympic Committee accepted Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s proposal of a one-year postponement for the Tokyo Olympics due to the coronavirus pandemic. This is the first time in history that the Summer Games will be postponed during peacetime.
- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the deadline for filing income tax returns for 2018-’19 was being extended to June 30 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. “We are close to announcing an economic package, which will be announced sooner or later,” Sitharaman said.
- Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday condemned the ostracism of doctors and paramedics from residential colonies in various cities over fears of contracting the novel coronavirus. Vardhan said he was “deeply anguished” by the news.
- The Election Commission of India deferred Rajya Sabha polls. The Election Commission said that the “unforeseen” situation arising out of the outbreak calls for avoiding any kind of gathering.
- Meanwhile, two health experts said they believed that community transmission of Covid-19 was happening in India, and that the country needed to test more patients to ascertain this.
- More than one lakh people across the world have now recovered from Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in December, data from the Johns Hopkins University – which is tracking cases reported by the World Health Organization and additional sources – shows.