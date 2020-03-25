Top news: India enforces 21-day coronavirus lockdown from today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that a countrywide lockdown would come into effect from midnight on Tuesday in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The lockdown would last for 21 days, Modi said. Essential services such as grocery shops, dairies and milk booths, hospitals, nursing homes, police, fire stations and ATMs will continue to work, the Ministry of Home Affairs said after Modi’s address.
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday condemned the ostracism of doctors and paramedics from residential colonies in various cities.
Live updates
Covid-19: Take strict action against landlords asking doctors to vacate homes, says Delhi government
The Delhi government on Wednesday asked officials to take “strict penal action” against landlords who have been forcing doctors and paramedics to vacate from residential colonies over fears of contracting the novel coronavirus, PTI reported.
In a notification, the government gave power to zonal deputy commissioners to take action and said such behaviour “not only strikes at the root of the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic but also tantamount to obstruction of duty of essential services”.
Coronavirus lockdown: Sonia Gandhi urges PM Modi to announce wage support for construction workers
Congress President Sonia Gandhi has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to roll out emergency welfare measures for construction workers and those in the unorganised sector because of the ongoing lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
Coronavirus: Total cases in India now at 562, Tamil Nadu reports first death
One person died of the novel coronavirus infection in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, taking India’s toll from Covid-19 cases to 10. Though the toll had risen to 10 on Tuesday evening itself, the Centre on Wednesday morning reversed the positive status of one person who had died in Delhi. It has also not yet confirmed the death in Madurai.
The health ministry has so far confirmed 562 coronavirus cases and said that 512 of these are active cases.
Covid-19 lockdown: Congress says it’s time for NYAY, asks PM Modi what he did to stop the crisis
The Congress on Tuesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not announcing measures to assist healthcare workers and daily workers during the 21-day shutdown in the country in the wake of the novel coronavirus.
Congress Chief Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the country will follow the prime minister’s request for a lockdown. “But what did you do to stop the epidemic?” he asked Modi. “How will health workers be protected? What did you do about the crisis of jobs and subsistence? How will the poor spend the 21 days?”
Covid-19: Grocery shops, milk booths, pharmacies to operate during 21-day lockdown, says Centre
Essential services such as grocery and ration shops, milk stores and chemist shops will remain open during the 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Tuesday.
Subsequently, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a set of guidelines to ministries, government departments at the Centre and in states for containment of Covid-19. The ministry also issued a list of essential services that shall remain open during the period of the lockdown.
Covid-19: Health minister says he is ‘deeply anguished’ by reports of doctors facing eviction threat
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday condemned the ostracism of doctors and paramedics from residential colonies in various cities over fears of contracting the novel coronavirus. Vardhan said he was “deeply anguished” by the news.
The health minister in a tweet said that he had come across several news reports of doctors facing eviction threats from their residential colonies in Delhi, Noida, Warangal and Chennai. “Landlords are threatening to evict them fearing Covid-19 infection,” he said. “Please don’t panic.”
Today’s coronavirus updates: Toll rises to 10, Modi announces countrywide lockdown for 21 days
India reported one Covid-19 death on Tuesday, taking the toll to 10. The number of cases of coronavirus rose to 519, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Of these, 469 are active cases.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a speech to the country at 8 pm, said that a nationwide lockdown would come into effect for three weeks starting midnight on Tuesday. “If we are not able to manage the upcoming 21 days [of lockdown] we will be pushed back by 21 years,” Modi said.
Covid-19: More than 1 lakh people across the world have recovered, data shows
More than one lakh people across the world have now recovered from Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in December, data from the Johns Hopkins University – which is tracking cases reported by the World Health Organization and additional sources – shows.
Essential services such as grocery shops, dairies and milk booths, hospitals, nursing homes, police, fire stations and ATMs will continue to work, the Ministry of Home Affairs said after Modi's address.