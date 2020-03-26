Coronavirus: Over 3 billion people told to stay home across world; India’s patient count crosses 600
India began its 21-day lockdown on Wednesday.
Over 3 million people across the world have been told to stay home to break the chain of infection in the Covid-19 pandemic. India began its 21-day lockdown on Wednesday, when its number of cases rose to 606. Of these, 553 are active cases, 42 patients have recovered, 10 have died and one has left the country. On Wednesday, deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh as well by state officials but they are yet to be confirmed.
The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday postponed the first phase of Census 2021 and the updation of National Population Register until further orders.
The pandemic has infected 4,70,973 people globally, and killed 21,276 people across 173 countries or territories, according to an estimate by Johns Hopkins University. As many as 1,14,012 people have recovered.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075. Here are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/coronvavirushelplinenumber.pdf
Live updates
9.09 am: Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulchre, revered in Christian tradition as the site of Jesus’s crucifixion and burial, was shut on Wednesday for a week, as a precaution against the coronavirus, reports AFP.
9.05 am: France registers 1,331 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, a jump of 231 from the day before, reports AFP.
9 am: Health officials in Madhya Pradesh say five more patients in Indore hospitals test positive for Covid-19, reports PTI. This takes the total number of cases in the state to 20. This includes a Ujjain-based woman, who died on Wednesday in Indore, say officials.
8.58 am: The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States has reached 60,115, while 827 people have died so far, according to Johns Hopkins University tracker.
8.52 am: Here’s what celebrities are doing during lockdown:
Actor Ryan Reynolds parodies (other) celebrities but also provides information
Home concert: Farida Khanum, Rekha Bhardwaj and Ali Sethi jam via Instagram
8.48 am: New York City in US takes aggressive measures to battle the coronavirus crisis, closing streets and asking people to stop playing basketball and other contact sports in public parks, reports Reuters. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says more than 30,800 people have tested positive for the virus in his state.
8.42 am: The total number of positive coronavirus cases in Telangana rises to 41, reports PTI. Two new cases including a three-year-old boy, have been reported in the state. The other case is a 43-year-old woman from Hyderabad who is “the family/primary contact of a previous positive case”, a government bulletin says.
8.40 am: Health officials in Goa say three people with history of foreign travel have tested positive for the coronavirus, reports PTI. All three are male patients of ages 25, 29 and 55 years. They have travel history of returning to Goa from Spain, Australia and the USA, respectively, the officials said.
8.12 am: The pandemic has infected 4,70,973 people globally, and killed 21,276 people across 173 countries or territories, according to an estimate by Johns Hopkins University.
8.07 am: Visuals of social distancing being practised at a milk booth in Gautam Budh Nagar.
8 am: The World Health Organisation on Wednesday urged countries that have locked down their populations to prevent the spread of the coronavirus to find new cases and do everything they can to “suppress and stop” the transmission of Covid-19.
Read more here:
Coronavirus: Lockdowns are a ‘second window of opportunity’ for countries to halt spread, says WHO
7.50 am: The Haryana government will extend services of medical and para-medical staff who were due to retire this month, ANI reports.
7.48 am: A 66-year-old man in West Bengal’s Nayabad tests positive, ANI reports. This takes the number of positive cases in the state to 10, but the Centre has so far confirmed only nine active cases.
7.45 am: Visuals from the National Capital Region show the movement of vehicles transporting essential commodities and vehicles of doctors, media personnel and ambulances.
But private vehicles are not being allowed to enter.
7.43 am: Circulation of newspapers in Jammu and Kashmir has been affected by the lockdown, ANI reports.
7.40 am: Countries such as Russia, Iran, Germany and Canada have asked their populations to stay home but not mande it mandatory.
7.37 am: At least 18 countries, including Chile, Egypt, Ivory Coast and Serbia, have curfews in place. In Ecuador, people must stay home between 5 am and 2 pm every day.
7.35 am: South Africa will begin a 21-day lockdown from today, AFP reports. Panama began a lockdown on Wednesday.
7.30 am: The number of people who have been told to stay home is now more than 3 billion across 70 countries, according to AFP. This includes countries such as India, Italy, Britain, Argentina and some states in the US, where mandatory lockdowns are currently in place.
Here are the top updates from Wednesday:
In India
- The total number of cases of the coronavirus in India rose to 606 on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Of these, 553 are active cases, 42 patients have recovered, 10 have died and one has left the country.
- The government postponed the first phase of the Census and National Population Register exercise in light of the pandemic. The exercises were scheduled to take place between April 1 and September 30.
- The Indian government has banned the export of anti-malarial drug hydroxycloroquine to ensure that enough stock is available in the domestic market.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed his home constituency of Varanasi via video conferencing and said that the fight against the pandemic is a war that Indians will fight for 21 days and emerge victorious.
- Modi chaired a Cabinet meeting to discuss strategies of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. In the meeting, senior ministers were seen sitting at a distance from each other, to follow social distancing norms.
- Establishments selling essential commodities, such as groceries and milk, adopted innovative ways of practicing social distancing on the first day of the lockdown. Shopkeepers demarcated boundaries by drawing squares and circles in white paint for people to wait. Each circle was spaced at a distance from the other and individuals were seen standing inside their mark.
- E-commerce firm Flipkart and online grocery delivery companies Grofer and Bigbasket partially resumed services after assurance from authorities.
- Congress leader P Chidambaram asked the people, who he called the “foot soldiers” to support “Modi the commander”. Chidambaram suggested a 10-point plan to ensure that vulnerable groups do not miss out on food and money during the lockdown.
- A report said that over 2,000 daily wage workers and migrant labourers in Gujarat travelled on foot for several hours to reach Rajasthan’s Bichhiwara tehsil on Tuesday and early Wednesday.
- Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray assured the public that the state has adequate inventory of essential commodities, and appealed to people to not step out of their homes during the lockdown.
- The Kerala government closed all outlets of its state-run liquor corporation BEVCO.
- The Delhi Police arrested a man for allegedly spitting at a woman from Manipur, and calling her “corona”. The accused was identified as Gaurav Vohra, a resident of Model Town locality.
- The United Nations on Tuesday expressed solidarity with India and said it supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision of imposing a 21-day countrywide lockdown in an attempt to stop coronavirus from spreading. World Health Organisation Representative to India Henk Bekedam described India’s response to the escalating health crisis as “comprehensive and robust”.
- The Indian health ministry’s internal data showed that the country has a capacity of 37,618 isolation beds, 9,512 intensive care unit beds and 8,432 ventilators as of Tuesday to tackle the crisis brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.
- Domestic benchmark indices rallied nearly 7% to log their biggest single-day gain since 2009, after crashing on Tuesday. The markets shook off concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, buoyed by hopes of receiving an economic stimulus package.
- China on Tuesday asked India not to use the country’s name while referring to the coronavirus, and said that it could stigmatise the country and harm international relations. Beijing has strongly objected to the terms “China virus” or “Wuhan Virus”, and had engaged in a diplomatic spat with the United States over the origin of COVID-19 earlier this month.
Across the world
- The pandemic has infected over 4.41 lakh people and killed over 19,700 across 169 countries or territories, according to an estimate by Johns Hopkins University.
- Chef Floyd Cardoz, who tested positive for Covid-19, died of the infection in a hospital in New Jersey on Wednesday. He was the co-owner of two popular restaurants in Mumbai – the Bombay Canteen and O Pedro. He had recently launched his third venture, the Bombay Sweet Shop.
- Prince Charles of the United Kingdom on Wednesday tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his office Clarence House said in a statement. The 71-year-old heir to Queen Elizabeth II exhibited mild symptoms of Covid-19. Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, have gone into self-isolation in Scotland.
- The International Monetary Fund and World Bank urge governments to put a hold on debt payments from the poorest nations.
- US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed that G7 nations have agreed that China was waging a “disinformation” campaign about the pandemic.
- China has downgraded the risk level of the coronavirus in its epicentre Wuhan from high to medium and resumed bus services within the city, after nine weeks of lockdown.
- Iran President Hassan Rouhani has warned that his government is poised to introduce tough new measures to combat Covid-19.
- Spain’s coronavirus toll overtakes that of China, rising to 3,434 after 738 people died over the past 24 hours, the country’s government says. It is now second only to Italy.