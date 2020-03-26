Top news: Sensex, Nifty make gains as bank stocks surge
Indian markets on Thursday morning soared over 1,000 points, buoyed by gains made by bank stocks. This came a day after benchmark indices rallied nearly 7% to register their biggest single-day recovery since 2009 as markets shed concerns over coronavirus. The BSE Sensex rose more than 1,400 points or 5.22% than the previous day’s close while the Nifty50 hovered around 8,700 – trading 4.51% higher as of 10.27 am.
The World Health Organization on Wednesday urged countries that have locked down their populations to prevent the spread of the coronavirus to find new cases and do everything they can to “suppress and stop” the transmission of Covid-19.
Sensex soars 1,000 points, Nifty hovers near 8,700 as bank stocks make gains
Covid-19: Delhi mohalla clinic doctor, wife and daughter test positive, visitors asked to quarantine
Health officials on Wednesday said a doctor at North East Delhi’s mohalla clinic has tested positive for the coronavirus, NDTV reported. The Shahdara sub-divisional magistrate ordered all the patients who had visited the Maujpur clinic run by the doctor between March 12 and 18 to home quarantine and contact a doctor if they exhibit any symptoms of the disease.
The doctor’s wife and daughter, who also tested positive for Covid-19, have been admitted to a hospital. However, it is not yet clear if the doctor had a history of foreign travel or came in contact with somebody who did.
Coronavirus: Kashmir reports first death after 65-year-old man dies in Srinagar, says mayor
Kashmir reported its first coronavirus death on Thursday after a 65-year-old man from Hyderpora village died in Srinagar, said the mayor.
Over 3 billion people across the world have been told to stay home to break the chain of infection in the Covid-19 pandemic. India began its 21-day lockdown on Wednesday, when its number of cases rose to 606. Of these, 553 are active cases, 42 patients have recovered, 10 have died and one has left the country. On Wednesday, deaths were also reported from Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh by state officials but they are yet to be confirmed by the health ministry.
Coronavirus: Lockdowns are a ‘second window of opportunity’ for countries to halt spread, says WHO
India began a 21-day lockdown on Wednesday, with the aim to break the chain of infection. The lockdown will be in effect till April 14. There are over 600 cases of coronavirus in the country. Of these, 10 people have died.
Delhi: Man arrested for allegedly spitting at woman from Manipur, calling her ‘corona’
A 40-year-old man has been arrested in Delhi for allegedly spitting on a Manipuri woman and calling her “corona” last week, PTI reported, quoting police. The accused was identified as Gaurav Vohra, a resident of Model Town locality.
There have been reports about Asians around the world, and people from the Northeast in India, having to contend with racial attacks, as they have been linked with the novel coronavirus outbreak that originated in China last year.
Covid-19: Flipkart, Grofers, BigBasket resume limited deliveries after assurance from authorities
Indian online supermarkets BigBasket and Grofers resumed services in some parts of the country on Wednesday after their activities were interrupted due to the 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed in light of the coronavirus pandemic. E-commerce company Flipkart also resumed services of essential products, Reuters reported.
Covid-19 lockdown: 2,000 migrant workers in Gujarat walk for hours to return home in Rajasthan
Over 2,000 daily wage workers and migrant labourers in Gujarat travelled on foot for several hours to reach Rajasthan’s Bichhiwara tehsil on Tuesday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, The Indian Express reported. Men, women and children began their journey from several parts of Ahmedabad between 7 pm and 9 pm to reach Rajasthan’s Dungarpur village, the nearest border.
Covid-19: ‘Mahabharata was won in 18 days, war against coronavirus will take 21 days,’ says PM Modi
A day after announcing a nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the fight against the pandemic is a war that Indians will fight for 21 days and emerge victorious. Modi said the 130 crore people of India will play the role that Krishna played in the Hindu epic Mahabharata, guiding the Pandavas to victory in war.