Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced an economic bailout package to tide over the impact of coronavirus.

“The government is working so that those impacted directly like migrant workers can be helped,” said Sitharaman. “We don’t want anyone to remain hungry. The package is worth Rs 1.7 lakh crore via cash transfer and food subsidy.” She added that the Prime Minister Gareeb Kalyan scheme will help 1,70,00 crore migrants and poor people.

Sitharaman announced medical insurance of Rs 50 lakh each for “our warriors – doctors, nurses, paramedics and other healthcare workers” who are on the frontline of the battle against Covid-19. The insurance cover for three months will benefit 20 lakh people, she added.

Elaborating on the economic bailout package, Sitharaman said 80 crore poor beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Ann Yojna will get additional five kg of wheat/rice and one kg of pulses for the next three months. Sitharaman further announced that 8.69 crore farmers will immediately benefit through direct cash transfers under PM Kisan Yojana. “Installment of Rs 2,000 in the first week of April will be transferred,” she added.

The finance minister announced an increase in wages of MGNREGA workers that will benefit five crore families. Every worker will get an additional wage of Rs 2,000 over the next three months.

Women Jan Dhan account holders will get an ex-gratia amount of Rs 500 per month for the next three months, said Sitharaman. This will benefit 20.5 crore women, the finance minister added.

Under the Ujjwala scheme, Sitharaman said, families below the poverty line will get free cooking gas for the next three months. There are nearly 8.3 crore beneficiaries of this scheme.

Self-help women groups will get collateral-free loans of up to Rs 20 lakh. This is likely to benefit seven crore households by increasing the cash in hand, said Sitharaman.

The finance minister said the government will pay the Employee Provident Fund contribution both of employer and employee (total 24%) for the next three months. “This is for those establishments which have upto 100 employees and 90% of them earn less than Rs 15,000,” Sitharaman added. The government will also amend the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation regulation to allow non-refundable advance of 75% of the amount standing to the credit or three months’ wages, whichever is lower. “This will benefit 4.8 crore workers.”

Sitharaman said the Centre has ordered states to use the corpus of Rs 31,000 crore to provide relief to construction workers whose livelihood has been hampered by the pandemic. She added that the Centre has also requested the state governments to use the district mineral fund to augment medical testing and screening and providing health attention.

On Tuesday, while announcing a slew of measures, Sitharaman had said that the “economic package” will be announced soon. During her last media briefing, Sitharaman had extended the deadline for filing income tax returns, waived cash withdrawal fee for using ATMs of other banks and relaxed threshold for insolvency proceedings to Rs 1 crore.

Announcing measures to provide relief to import and export businesses, the finance minister said that all Customs clearance portals will now operate round-the-clock till June 30. She also assured the public that the finance ministry and the Reserve Bank of India are monitoring the stock markets, which have hit uncharted levels of uncertainty ever since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Overall Indian economic scenario

The global economic meltdown triggered by the pandemic, comes at a time when confidence in the Indian economy is giving way to uncertainty because of continued slump in manufacturing. In February, India’s economic growth slipped to a nearly seven-year low of 4.7% in the October-December, according to government data.

The Indian economy grew just 4.5% in the second quarter of the 2019-’20 financial year, the slowest in six years. The government has forecast an annual growth rate of just 5% for the current financial year, the slowest in 11 years. In the last few months, core sectors such as automobiles and manufacturing have progressively slowed down because of weakened consumer demand and dearth of investments.