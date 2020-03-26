After Delhi, the Karnataka government has warned strict penal action against landlords or house-owners who have been forcing doctors and paramedics to vacate their rented residences over fears of contracting the novel coronavirus, PTI reported on Thursday. The state government directed the district deputy commissioner, commissioner and joint commissioner of the civic body in Bengaluru, commissioners of municipal corporations and district deputy commissioner of police to take action against such people.

In the order issued by Additional Chief Secretary Health and Family Welfare Department Jawaid Akhtar, the government said such behaviour amounted to obstructing a public servant in discharging their duties. “Strict penal action should be taken against such landlords or house-owners under relevant provisions of law and submit an action taken report on a daily basis to office of Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department,” the order read.

The government order also stated that a lot of complaints have been received in this matter.

This comes a day after the Delhi government issued a similar order. On Tuesday, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan too had condemned the ostracism of doctors and paramedics by people in residential colonies, adding that he was “deeply anguished” by the news.

Crew members of Air India and IndiGo had also said many of their employees were being harassed in their respective cities due to their “line of duty and travel history” amid the coronavirus outbreak. Both the airlines had sent their planes with crew members to bring back stranded Indians from coronavirus-hit countries like China, Italy and Iran.

Follow today’s live updates on coronavirus here.

Also read:

Coronavirus fears are making Indians boycott, evict and threaten their neighbours