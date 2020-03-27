Coronavirus: Toll rises to 17 in India, 724 confirmed cases; RBI chief to address media soon
India entered the third day of its 21-day nationwide lockdown on Friday.
The toll in the coronavirus pandemic rose to 17 in India on Friday and the number of patients increased to 724, the Union Health Ministry said. This includes those who have recovered and 640 active cases. India entered the third day of its 21-day nationwide lockdown on Friday.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world crossed half a million on Friday, with the US leading with 85,505 cases. The pandemic has infected 5,31,708 people globally, and killed 24,053 people across 175 countries or territories, according to an estimate by Johns Hopkins University. As many as 1,22,203 people have recovered.
Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a Rs 1.7-lakh-crore economic package to help tide over the situation during the coronavirus outbreak. Authorities have also extended the ban on all international flights till April 14.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
Here are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/coronvavirushelplinenumber.pdf
9.40 am: The Union Health Ministry says the toll in the coronavirus pandemic has risen to 17, and the total number of cases is 724 now. Of these, 640 patients are still being treated.
9.30 am: Two more positive coronavirus cases have been found in Bihar – one each in Siwan and Nalanda.
9.25 am: Union minister Prakash Javadekar says the 1987 television series Ramayan, based on the Hindu epic, will be retelecast on DD National from Saturday. There will be two episodes, according to ANI.
9.18 am: Shiv Sena MLAs and MPs will contribute a month’s salary to the chief minister’s fund, ANI reports.
9.15 am: Another case of the virus has been reported in Telangana, ANI reports. The 45-year-old man had travelled to Delhi and is now in a stable condition.
9.10 am: Testing is the key to fighting coronavirus – so why does India have such a low testing rate? Testing kits are being under-utilised because of restrictive norms. Read more here.
9 am: Police in some parts of the country distribute food to those in need amid the lockdown.
8.55 am: Venezuela reports first death after a 47-year-old man dies, AFP reports. The man had an “occupational disease in the lungs,” Vice President Delcy Rodriguez says. The South American country has recorded 107 cases so far. The country is under a total lockdown as schools and businesses have been closed and no commercial flights have been banned.
8.50 am: The Japanese government says there is no immediate need to declare emergency, Reuters reports.
8.45 am: RBI chief Shaktikanta Das is expected to address the media at 10 am amid the economic uncertainty caused due the lockdown over Covid-19 pandemic.
8.40 am: India’s coronavirus lockdown leaves transgender people at heightened risk of poverty and ill health because they exist on the margins of society, eking out a living through sex work and begging, activists and community members said on Tuesday.
8.35 am: The spread of the coronavirus and the unplanned lockdowns have created economic havoc in the lives of the millions who are part of the informal sector – not just daily wagers, but also workers of the gig economy. The economic situation resulting from the lockdown that is necessary to contain the spread of the virus will hurt even those who will escape the disease. Here are a few suggestions on what can be done immediately to deal with this situation.
8.30 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said there was a need to strengthen and reform the World Health Organization so that it can adapt to new challenges. The prime minister made the remarks during a special G20 summit video conference where the group of nations committed to unite against the coronavirus pandemic, and inject $5 trillion (Rs 374 lakh crore) into the world economy to counter the impact of the crisis.
8.25 am: Three Covid-19 patients from Pimpri Chinchwad have recovered, reports ANI.
8.20 am: India has approved the sale of 18 diagnostic kits made by private companies for coronavirus testing, a top official confirmed on Thursday. These include three kits made by Indian companies which have been evaluated by the National Institute of Virology in Pune, and 15 kits which have obtained fast-track approvals based on licences and certificates obtained in other countries.
8.15 am: In the age of eSports, millions of gamers play every day and many do so for the many positives it brings. Read how online gaming can create a sense of community here.
8.10 am: Policemen in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh forced migrant labourers seeking to return home after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide 21-day lockdown to hop like frogs on the road. In a video posted on social media, they were seen using their batons to make five civilians do this.
8.05 am: Visuals of people taking shelter in Anand Vihar as India entered its third day of shutdown on Friday. The Delhi government is providing free meals at these shelters.
8 am: A Covid-19 patient has died in Bhilwara in Rajasthan, ANI reports. The death has not yet been confirmed by the Centre. “He had comorbid conditions including diseases relating to kidney and blood pressure,” says Rajan Nanda, the principal of Mahatma Gandhi Hospital.
7.50 am: The second positive coronavirus case has been recorded in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, ANI reports. This person travelled with the first patient. Both have been hospitalised.
7.45 am: China, Iran and some other countries seek UN pressure to make the US lift sanctions, AFP reports.
“We urge you to request the complete and immediate lifting of such illegal, coercive and arbitrary measures of economic pressure...in order to ensure the full, effective and efficient response of all members of the international community to the coronavirus,” the signatories say in a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. They said they want to “reject the politicization of such a pandemic”.
The signatories include Iran, China, Russia, Venezuela, North Korea, Nicaragua, Cuba and Syria. While the letter does not specifically mention the US, all the signatories face sanctions from the Donald Trump government.
7.40 am: The United States surpasses China and Italy to have the most reported cases – 85,505. There have been 1,288 deaths in the country so far. Experts have warned that the US may soon become the epicentre of the pandemic.
The epicentre of the pandemic shifted from China to Europe this month. At least 8,215 people have died in Italy, 4,365 in Spain, and 1,696 in France. On the other hand, the number of new domestic infections in Wuhan, China, the original epicentre of the outbreak, has closed in on zero – though the country has reported a total of over 81,782 cases. Italy has reported 80,589 cases while Spain had 57,786.
7.35 am: France reports 365 deaths in a single day, the country’s highest, AFP reports. French health official Jerome Salomon says the country’s toll has now risen to 1,696. But this does not include the people who died at their homes or in retirement homes.
As many as 29,155 people have tested positive for the virus so far in France, he says but admits that there may be more cases as only high-risk patients have been tested.
7.30 am: The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world cross half a million – 531,708.
- India on Thursday reported seven more deaths due to Covid-19 infection, taking the toll to 16. The number of patients rose to 694, which includes those who have recovered and 633 active cases. The jump of 88 new cases since Wednesday was the highest in a single day so far.
- Hours earlier, the Health Ministry had said the rate of growth in the number of cases had decreased, but it was just an initial trend and not time to relax yet.
- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a Rs 1.7-lakh-crore economic package to help tide over the situation during the coronavirus outbreak. The measures include additional food entitlements for 80 crore people and cash transfers to farmers, among other things.
- As India entered the second day of its 21-day nationwide shutdown, authorities extended the ban on all international flights till April 14. The flights were earlier banned till March 31.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended an emergency virtual G-20 summit convened to discuss the pandemic. While the G-20 leaders agreed to release $5 trillion to combat Covid-19, Modi said that they should put human beings rather than economic targets at the centre of their vision for global prosperity. He called for free and open sharing of medical research for the benefit of humanity.
- The chief ministers of Delhi and Maharashtra announced that medical and grocery shops, as well as shops selling other essential commodities, can remain open all 24 hours of the day.
- The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation announced that all metro services in the national Capital will be closed till April 14.
- The Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported their first coronavirus case on Thursday. A man who returned from Kolkata two days ago tested positive for Covid-19, a government official said.
- The Chhattisgarh government took control of the privately-run Raipur Institute of Medical Sciences in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The takeover, under the Chhattisgarh Epidemic Disease Covid-19 Rules, 2020, gave the state control of all staff and healthcare facilities at the hospital.
- The Karnataka government, like the Delhi government on Wednesday, warned landlords against evicting doctors and paramedics from their residences.
- More than 1,000 people are stranded on the Telangana-Andhra Pradesh border due to the nationwide lockdown, a report said.
- Congress President Sonia Gandhi expressed support for Modi’s decision to lock down the country for 21 days.
- The Maharashtra government has decided to release around 11,000 prisoners, whose term of imprisonment is less than seven years, on parole, amid the coronavirus epidemic.
- Globally, the total number of cases rose to 4,95,068, and the number of deaths to 22,295, according to an estimate by Johns Hopkins University.