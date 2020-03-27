The Delhi Police on Thursday withdrew its order allowing online delivery services to operate in the national Capital during the 21-day coronavirus lockdown period, just hours of issuing it, PTI reported. The previous order included online service delivery in the list of “essential services”.

Many e-commerce firms were forced to suspend deliveries to their customers in major cities across the country on Wednesday with local authorities unable to ensure the safety of delivery persons on the first day of the lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus pandemic. However, the Delhi Police had held a meeting with the representatives of e-commerce platforms and assured them help in ensuring smooth movement of essential services. Late on Wednesday, some e-commerce firms put out statements that they were operational. However, Amazon and Flipkart on Friday said they have temporarily suspended services.

The order released by the police on Thursday morning said that online delivery services like Zomato, Flipkart, Amazon, Swiggy, Myntra, Grofers and BigBasket would be allowed to operate in Delhi. But it was withdrawn later in the day. The police did not cite any reason for withdrawing the order immediately, but said that revised guidelines will be released shortly. An unidentified police official told PTI that a uniform order across states would be issued soon.

The toll in the coronavirus pandemic rose to 17 in India on Friday and the number of patients increased to 724, the Union Health Ministry said. This includes those who have recovered and 640 active cases. Two deaths were also reported from Bhilwara city in Rajasthan but the health ministry is yet to confirm.

The lockdown ordered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resulted in confusion as police personnel scrambled to put in place a system where delivery persons for online vendors were able to go about their jobs unhindered.