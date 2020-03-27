All domestic commercial flights in India will remain suspended till April 14 as a three-week countrywide lockdown to control the coronavirus pandemic is now under way, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said on Friday.

The ban, without any end date given, was announced on March 23 and came into effect on March 25. International flights had been banned since March 22 for a week, but on Thursday, the government extended the ban till April 14.

The ban on domestic operations will not apply to cargo flights or those specially approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

The toll in the coronavirus pandemic rose to 17 in India on Friday and the number of patients increased to 724, according to the Union Health Ministry’s latest update. This includes those who have recovered and 640 active cases. State health authorities have announced three other deaths – one in Tumakuru, Karnataka, and two in Bhilwara, Rajasthan – but the Centre has yet to confirm these. India entered the third day of its 21-day nationwide lockdown on Friday.

Fresh cases were also reported in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan.